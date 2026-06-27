Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Cabo Verde script history, become 1st team since Chile in 1998 to reach FIFA World Cup knockouts with three draws

Cabo Verde script history, become 1st team since Chile in 1998 to reach FIFA World Cup knockouts with three draws

In one of the most remarkable stories of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, debutants Cabo Verde (Cape Verde) have defied all expectations by advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament with three draws and just three points.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 08:34 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 08:34 PM IST
Cabo Verde script history, become 1st team since Chile in 1998 to reach FIFA World Cup knockouts with three draws
Image Credit: @FIFAWorldCup/X

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Cabo Verde script history, become 1st team since Chile in 1998 to reach FIFA World Cup knockouts with three draws
Cabo Verde4 min ago
2
Taylor Swift wedding11 min ago
3
Huma Qureshi20 min ago
4
Baramulla28 min ago
5
Earthquake in Delhi1 hr ago