/Cabo Verde script history, become 1st team since Chile in 1998 to reach FIFA World Cup knockouts with three draws

Cabo Verde has produced one of the greatest underdog stories in modern football history by officially securing a place in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Cabo Verde have defied all expectations by advancing to the knockout stage of Group H with three draws and just three points - becoming the first team to achieve this feat since Chile at the 1998 tournament in France.
The tiny island nation off the coast of West Africa, with a population of around 500,000, secured their place in the Round of 32 after a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia on June 26 in Houston. Combined with Spain’s 1-0 victory over Uruguay, this result propelled Cabo Verde into second place behind Spain in Group H.
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Cabo Verde’s journey at 2026 FIFA World Cup began with a stunning 0-0 draw against European champions Spain in their opening match, where veteran goalkeeper Vozinha produced heroic saves to frustrate a dominant Spanish side.
They followed that up with a thrilling 2-2 comeback draw against Uruguay, showing resilience and attacking quality against a traditionally strong South American outfit.
The final group game against Saudi Arabia ended 0-0, enough to clinch progression in a group that also featured heavyweights Spain and Uruguay.
Group H Final Standings At 2026 FIFA World Cup
Spain: 7 points (Group winners)
Cabo Verde: 3 points (Runners-up, +0 goal difference)
Uruguay and Saudi Arabia: Eliminated
Cabo Verde join an elite and rare list of teams that have advanced from the World Cup group stage without a win: Wales (1958), Italy (1982), Republic of Ireland (1990), Netherlands (1990), Chile (1998), and now Cabo Verde (2026).
They are also the smallest nation ever to reach the knockout stages in their tournament debut and the first African side to progress with three draws.
The Blue Sharks (Cabo Verde) will now face defending champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, in the Round of 32 on July 3 in Miami. Few gave them a chance before the tournament, with some pre-event odds as low as 1% for advancing from the group.
Yet, under their coach and with a tight-knit squad blending homegrown talent and diaspora players, Cabo Verde have written one of the greatest underdog tales in modern football.
From the streets of Praia erupting in celebration to fans worldwide embracing their story, this is more than just qualification - it’s a moment of national pride for an archipelago that has punched well above its weight.
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