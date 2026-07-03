/Can Cape Verde upset Argentina? Paul Masefield gives bold verdict on key FIFA World Cup 2026 clash

"For me, France are the favourites to win the FIFA World Cup 2026. There's no question about that given the quality and talent they have throughout the squad. Argentina are right alongside them because of the strength they possess across the pitch and the incredible depth on their bench, which will become increasingly important as injuries and suspensions begin to affect teams in the knockout rounds. Right now, Argentina are simply brushing aside everything in their path," said Masefield.



"If you're looking for dark horses, I'd say Mexico. As one of the host nations, they've quietly gone about their business and have looked extremely impressive throughout the tournament. I also wouldn't rule out the USA. Playing at home with the backing of their supporters gives them a huge advantage, and if Mauricio Pochettino can keep that momentum going, they could surprise a lot of people. That said, the two clear favourites for me remain France and Argentina," he added.