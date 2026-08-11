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  • /Canadian Open 2026: Svitolina stages comeback win over Alexandrova, faces Swiatek in Semifinal

Canadian Open 2026: Svitolina stages comeback win over Alexandrova, faces Swiatek in Semifinal

Elina Svitolina fought back from a set down to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 and reach the Canadian Open semifinals. The 2017 champion will face Iga Swiatek next, with Svitolina having won both of their meetings in 2026.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 11:28 AM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 11:28 AM IST
Canadian Open 2026: Svitolina stages comeback win over Alexandrova, faces Swiatek in Semifinal
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Canadian Open 2026: Svitolina stages comeback win over Alexandrova, faces Swiatek in Semifinal
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