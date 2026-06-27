/Cape Verde scripts FIFA WC history, becomes smallest nation to reach knockouts, All set to face Argentina

Cape Verde scripted history by reaching the FIFA World Cup knockout stage on their tournament debut after a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia secured second place in Group H and a last-32 clash with defending champions Argentina.
The Blue Sharks secured the second spot in the group with three points, one clear of two-time winners Uruguay and 2034 World Cup hosts Saudi Arabia, to cap a memorable group stage run which they completed undefeated. They now play the star-studded Argentine side of Lionel Messi at Miami Stadium on Thursday, 3 July in what should be the most important match in their country's football history. Cape Verde appeared to be the more threatening team, coming closest to opening the scoring.
Willy Semedo forced Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais into a brilliant early save, just from the nearest post, before shooting just past the other goal with another attempt.
However, the Saudis experienced a serious setback in the middle of the first half. Defender Hassan Al Tambakti unexpectedly dropped down with out of having any contact from an opponent player. He needed to be stretchered off after treatment. Cape Verde still remained on the offensive, and were very close to taking the lead when their powerful long distance strike whistled just wide of the far top corner. Al Owais was Saudi Arabia's savior in the last quarter of the match where he produced a brilliant close range save, preventing Laros Duarte with fifteen minutes left to play and having come into a clean chance . Even though they had failed to score goals, as soon as the final whistle blew it resulted in great jubilation from Cape Verde, as their one point enabled them to progress to the next round.
Having made history in group games they now also became the third African nation ever to reach round of 32 unbeaten on their World Cup debut, what an extremely well deserved fairytale first appearance at football’s most prestigious stage.
Unbeaten through all three group-stage matches, the archipelago nation of just over 500,000 people will now take on Lionel Messi's Argentina in Miami on July 3, adding another remarkable chapter to its fairytale World Cup journey.
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