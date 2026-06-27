/Cape Verde scripts FIFA WC history, becomes smallest nation to reach knockouts, All set to face Argentina

However, the Saudis experienced a serious setback in the middle of the first half. Defender Hassan Al Tambakti unexpectedly dropped down with out of having any contact from an opponent player. He needed to be stretchered off after treatment. Cape Verde still remained on the offensive, and were very close to taking the lead when their powerful long distance strike whistled just wide of the far top corner. Al Owais was Saudi Arabia's savior in the last quarter of the match where he produced a brilliant close range save, preventing Laros Duarte with fifteen minutes left to play and having come into a clean chance . Even though they had failed to score goals, as soon as the final whistle blew it resulted in great jubilation from Cape Verde, as their one point enabled them to progress to the next round.