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Cape Verde scripts FIFA WC history, becomes smallest nation to reach knockouts, All set to face Argentina

Cape Verde scripted history by reaching the FIFA World Cup knockout stage on their tournament debut after a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia secured second place in Group H and a last-32 clash with defending champions Argentina..

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 09:16 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 09:16 AM IST
Cape Verde scripts FIFA WC history, becomes smallest nation to reach knockouts, All set to face Argentina
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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