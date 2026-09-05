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Carlos Alcaraz makes US Open comeback, reveals big surprise after four-month injury layoff

Carlos Alcaraz has made an impressive return at the US Open after a four-month injury layoff, dropping just one set in three matches. The Spaniard says he is recovering better than expected and is ready for a tough fourth-round clash against Tommy Paul.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 01:44 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 01:44 PM IST
Carlos Alcaraz makes US Open comeback, reveals big surprise after four-month injury layoff
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Carlos Alcaraz makes US Open comeback, reveals big surprise after four-month injury layoff
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