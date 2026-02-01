Carlos Alcaraz scripts history in Tennis, becomes youngest player to win all four Grand Slams

Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz has etched his name in the sport’s golden history books by becoming the youngest male player in the Open Era to win all four Grand Slam titles. The landmark moment came at the Australian Open 2026, where Alcaraz lifted the Melbourne crown to complete a historic Career Grand Slam.

At just 22 years of age, Alcaraz’s triumph marks a defining moment for modern men’s tennis, underlining his dominance across all surfaces: hard, clay, and grass, and confirming his status as the generational leader of the post-Big Three era.

A Night of History in Melbourne

The final at Melbourne Park was billed as a clash of eras. Alcaraz faced Novak Djokovic, the most decorated Grand Slam champion in men’s tennis history. After dropping the opening set, the young Spaniard staged a composed and fearless comeback to seal the title in four sets, showcasing his trademark blend of athleticism, shot-making, and mental resilience.

With that victory, Alcaraz finally conquered the only major missing from his résumé, completing a feat that only a handful of legends have managed in the Open Era.

Carlos Alcaraz’s Grand Slam Journey

Alcaraz’s path to a Career Grand Slam has been remarkably swift:

US Open (2022) - Announced himself on the world stage by winning his first major and becoming the youngest world No.1 in ATP history.

Wimbledon Championships (2023, 2024) - Proved his versatility by mastering grass courts, including a memorable final victory over Djokovic.

French Open (2024, 2025) - Established clay-court supremacy at Roland Garros, drawing inevitable comparisons with Rafael Nadal.

Australian Open (2026) - Completed the set, becoming the youngest man ever to win all four different Grand Slam titles.

This achievement places Alcaraz among an elite club featuring Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

Youngest Ever to Complete the Career Grand Slam

What truly separates Alcaraz’s accomplishment is his age. No male player in the Open Era has completed a Career Grand Slam younger than him. The record highlights not just talent, but extraordinary consistency and adaptability across vastly different playing conditions and continents.

Tennis analysts have pointed out that achieving this milestone in the modern era, with deeper competition, longer seasons, and physically demanding schedules, makes the feat even more impressive.

A Champion Still Writing His Story

At 22, Carlos Alcaraz has already achieved what takes most champions an entire career, if at all. By becoming the youngest man to win all four Grand Slams, he has not only created history but also set the benchmark for the next generation.