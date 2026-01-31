Advertisement
CARLOS ALCARAZ VS NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic final: How much prize money will the Australian Open 2026 champion earn?

Both Carlos Alcaraz and Djokovic reached the Australian Open 2026 final after grueling five-set marathons in the semi-finals, setting the stage for a physical and mental battle at Rod Laver Arena.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2026, 05:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic final: How much prize money will the Australian Open 2026 champion earn?Pic credit: ATP Tour

The 2026 Australian Open is set for a dream conclusion as world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will face 10-time champion Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s men’s singles final after remarkable semi-final victories.

Both Alcaraz and Djokovic reached the final after grueling five-set marathons in the semi-finals, setting the stage for a physical and mental battle at Rod Laver Arena.  While Alcaraz overcame Alexander Zverev in a five-hour, 27-minute thriller, the longest semi-final in tournament history, Djokovic escaped two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner after four hours and nine minutes. 

 

/> Overall, Djokovic leads Alcaraz 5-4 in their ATP Head-to-Head series, including a four-set win over the Spaniard in last year’s Australian Open quarter-finals. Alcaraz has won three of their five major meetings. Sunday will mark their third Slam final encounter, having met in the Wimbledon final in 2023 and 2024, both of which were won by Alcaraz.

What’s at stake in Australian Open final?

The record books will be rewritten regardless of the winner:

For Novak Djokovic (38): He is aiming to capture a record-extending 25th major and 11th at the Australian Open.

For Carlos Alcaraz (22): He is one win away from completing the Career Grand Slam. If he wins, he will become the youngest man ever to achieve the feat.

The Record-Breaking Prize Pool

Sunday’s champion will also depart Melbourne with a hefty payday. The winner of Australian Open 2026 will claim $4,150,000 (approximately Rs 38.05 crore) while the runner-up will earn $2,150,000 (approximately Rs 19.71 crore).

Look below for a full prize-money breakdown of the singles field at the season’s first major. 

2026 Australian Open Singles Prize Money (Men & Women)

Round             Prize Money
 
Champion      $4,150,000 
 
Finalist           $2,150,000
 
Semi-finalist   $1,250,000
 
Quarter-finalist $750,000
 
R16                  $480,000
 
R32                  $327,750
 
R64                  $225,000
 
R128               $150,000 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

