Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic final: How much prize money will the Australian Open 2026 champion earn?

The 2026 Australian Open is set for a dream conclusion as world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will face 10-time champion Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s men’s singles final after remarkable semi-final victories.

Both Alcaraz and Djokovic reached the final after grueling five-set marathons in the semi-finals, setting the stage for a physical and mental battle at Rod Laver Arena. While Alcaraz overcame Alexander Zverev in a five-hour, 27-minute thriller, the longest semi-final in tournament history, Djokovic escaped two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner after four hours and nine minutes.





THIS IS NOT A DRILL @carlosalcaraz vs @DjokerNole for the 2026 Australian Open title. Who've you got? #AO26 pic.twitter.com/JpSXvJO0bZ — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 30, 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

/> Overall, Djokovic leads Alcaraz 5-4 in their ATP Head-to-Head series, including a four-set win over the Spaniard in last year’s Australian Open quarter-finals. Alcaraz has won three of their five major meetings. Sunday will mark their third Slam final encounter, having met in the Wimbledon final in 2023 and 2024, both of which were won by Alcaraz.



What’s at stake in Australian Open final?



The record books will be rewritten regardless of the winner:



For Novak Djokovic (38): He is aiming to capture a record-extending 25th major and 11th at the Australian Open.



For Carlos Alcaraz (22): He is one win away from completing the Career Grand Slam. If he wins, he will become the youngest man ever to achieve the feat.



The Record-Breaking Prize Pool



Sunday’s champion will also depart Melbourne with a hefty payday. The winner of Australian Open 2026 will claim $4,150,000 (approximately Rs 38.05 crore) while the runner-up will earn $2,150,000 (approximately Rs 19.71 crore).



Look below for a full prize-money breakdown of the singles field at the season’s first major.



2026 Australian Open Singles Prize Money (Men & Women)



Round Prize Money



Champion $4,150,000



Finalist $2,150,000



Semi-finalist $1,250,000



Quarter-finalist $750,000



R16 $480,000



R32 $327,750



R64 $225,000



R128 $150,000