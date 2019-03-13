CCI All India Open Snooker C'ship: Anuj Uppal beats Shakeel Ahmed, enters round 4

Delhi's Anuj Uppal on Wednesday upset seasoned Kolkata-based Railways cueist Shakeel Ahmed 3-0 in a third-round clash of the CCI All India Open Snooker Championship.

Uppal won 71-25, 58-52, 61-23 in the best-of-five clash to enter round four at the Cricket Club of India.

Two other Railway cueists put up a decent show.

Mohd Hussain Khan rallied after dropping the first frame to beat Mandeep Singh of Uttar Pradesh 3-1 while Mumbai-based Malkeet Singh brushed aside Surat's Maaz Chakkiwala 3-0.

Gujarat's Rupesh Shah hit top form and constructed three substantial breaks on the way to a convincing 3-0 win against Odisha's Subrat Das in a second-round match.

The ONGC player quickly settled down and, with runs of 40 and 47, pocketed the first two frames before making a neat 83 in the third to complete a 50-14, 93-14, 83-0 win.

Results:

Second round: Rupesh Shah (Gujarat) beat Subrat Das (Odisha) 3-0 (50(40)-14, 93(47)-14, 83(83)-0); Lucky Vatnani (Telangana) beat Siddhesh Mulay (Chiplun) 3-0 (68-17, 87(62)-63, 79(52)-38)

Manav Panchal (Mumbai) beat Mehraz Memon (Vashi) 3-0 (60-22, 61-1, 51-10); Monu Choudhry (Delhi) beat Rohan Sahani (Mumbai) 3-0 (63-41, 60-55, 53-45); Shivam Arora (Pune) beat Rohit Rawat 3-0 (70(59)-33, 57-31, 66-16); Malkeet Singh (Railways) beat Pratyush Somayajula (Mumbai) 3-1 (64-23, 61-20, 41-75, 72-18).

Third round: Malkeet Singh (Rlys) beat Maaz Chakkiwala (Surat) 3-0 (76-17, 73-8, 75-1);M S Arun (Ktk) beat Shivam Arora (Pune) 3-1 (66-23, 14-89(73), 100(70)-19, 79-39)

Mohd Hussain Khan (Rlys) beat Mandeep Singh (UP) 3-1 (12-76, 62-31, 82-37, 42-20); Anuj Uppal (Delhi) beat Shakeel Ahmed (Rlys) 3-0 (71-25, 58-52, 61-23).