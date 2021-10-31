Chennai Super Kings honour Neeraj Chopra, reward Tokyo Olympic gold medalist with Rs 1 crore

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have rewarded Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra with Rs 1 crore for his stellar achievement - winning gold in the javelin throw at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics - in New Delhi on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings also presented a special jersey with the number 8758 (highlighting his medal-winning effort of 87.58m) as a mark of respect to Neeraj, who joined Abhinav Bindra as only the second individual gold medalist in the Olympics.

"The entire nation is proud of Neeraj for his stupendous achievement. By becoming the first Indian to win a medal (gold) in the track and field, he has set a benchmark and is an inspiration for the next generation. 87.58 is a number that will forever be etched in Indian sporting history and it`s an honour for us to present this special jersey to Neeraj. We wish he brings more glory to the nation," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said in an official statement.

The one with the Golden boy @Neeraj_chopra1 ! Super happy to hand our to the arms that made us proud!

— Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) October 31, 2021

The 23-year-old athlete, after receiving the award and special jersey, mentioned that the past two months have been an opportunity for him to experience new things and also thanked the Super Kings management for the support.

"Thank you so much for your support and for the prize. It feels good. The last two months have been hectic and an opportunity to experience new things. I never thought that I`ll get so much love after winning gold. It was completely unexpected and it feels good. Hopefully, I`ll work hard and get good results," Chopra said.

Meanwhile, automaker Mahindra today delivered the keys of the limited-edition Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Gold Edition model to Neeraj Chopra, who won Gold at the Javelin competition at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Neeraj Chopra shared the photograph of the SUV on his social media handles.

Thank you @anandmahindra ji for the new set of wheels with some very special customisation! I'm looking forward to taking the car out for a spin very soon. — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 30, 2021

The automaker had earlier delivered the keys of the same model to Sumit Antil, Gold medal winner for F64 Men's javelin throw at the recently concluded Paralympics 2021.

Mahindra handed over the keys to the special edition XUV700 to mark the occasion of the commencement of the deliveries of the new SUV from October 30.

The Mahindra XUV700 Gold Edition is designed by Pratap Bose, EVP and Chief Design Officer, M&M and is a custom-made version of the newly launched XUV700 that won the SUV of the Year and Car of the Year categories at the inaugural Zee Auto Awards 2021.