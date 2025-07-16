Chess Finds Its Lost Charm Back In India With Young Grandmasters Inspiring Millions

Indian chess is making headlines globally. Be it a three-year-old grandmaster or world chess champion, Indians have found yet another love beyond cricket. The sensational rise of young chess players like R. Praggnanandhaa and D. Gukesh has profoundly impacted the aspirations of Indian youth, transforming chess from a niche hobby into a viable and even glamorous career path. Their remarkable achievements, including Gukesh becoming the youngest World Chess Champion and Praggnanandhaa consistently challenging the world's elite, have captured national attention and fueled a surge of interest in the game. These 'new age' Grandmasters serve as tangible proof that dedication and talent on the chessboard can lead to global recognition, significant earnings, and a prestigious career, inspiring countless young Indians to pursue chess professionally and dedicate themselves to mastering the strategic complexities of the game.

Now, more and more companies are taking an interest in the game and are incorporating it as a part of their CSR initiative to help aspiring grandmasters ace the game. Indian Chess legend and five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand recently praised the Chola Chess Initiative in Chennai, stating that the facility provides a solid platform for young talents to rise and shine in the international chess arena. The Chola Chess facility is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative by Cholamandalam Investment and Finance in association with Chess Gurukul. Anand hailed the initiative as 'one of a kind in the world'. Calling it a 'healthy start for India's chess future', Anand emphasized the program's nationwide reach and unique focus on mentorship. He highlighted how such a model-combining elite training with grassroots talent scouting-sets a new benchmark globally for nurturing young chess talent.

"India's chess talent is deep and growing, but opportunity isn't always equally distributed. Such CSR initiatives are changing that narrative - it's giving children from all walks of life a platform to learn, grow, and aim for the highest level. It's more than a programme; it's a movement towards inclusivity in Indian chess," Anand said.

Vellayan Subbiah, Executive Chairman of Chola said that India is currently witnessing an unprecedented wave of chess enthusiasm, with young prodigies achieving global recognition. "However, access to high-quality, structured training remains elusive and thus, CSR initiatives to make the game more accessible is needed," he said.

The initiative is spearheaded by Grandmaster (GM) RB Ramesh, who intends to provide mentorship, training, and mental conditioning. Ramesh said, "We're building more than just future champions - we're cultivating thinkers, leaders, and resilient young minds. This programme blends strategic coaching, psychological resilience, and holistic mentoring in a way that's never been done at this scale."

Those looking to enrol at the Chola Chess Academy can now apply online too. Eligibility is open to top 10 FIDE-rated players per age group (as of December 2024), top 10 nationally ranked players, and high performers in national or international tournaments. These handpicked candidates will receive free training, hybrid learning modules, and direct access to Grandmaster mentorship.

India has been doing really well at the international level in chess as of late. D Gukesh, the reigning World Champion and recipient of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, secured a third-place position in the Norway Chess tournament, which concluded early in June. One of his standout moments during the competition was a win over world number one Magnus Carlsen, which was his first classical game win over him. Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi also finished fifth. (With ANI inputs)