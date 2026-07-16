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Cheteshwar Pujara explains why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are key to India's England challenge

Cheteshwar Pujara believes the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will bring much-needed confidence and composure to India's ODI squad after the 4-0 T20I series defeat to England. The veteran batter said the experienced duo's presence could help the visitors bounce back in the 50-over format, while also highlighting the young batting unit's lack of experience in English conditions.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 04:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
Cheteshwar Pujara explains why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are key to India's England challenge
Image Credit: IANS

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