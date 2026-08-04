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  • /Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai honours CWG 2026 silver medallist Gyaneshwari Yadav with Rs 30 lakh reward, DSP promotion

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai honours CWG 2026 silver medallist Gyaneshwari Yadav with Rs 30 lakh reward, DSP promotion

Weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav created history by winning the silver medal in the women's 53kg event at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Competing in her maiden Commonwealth Games, she lifted a combined 199kg to secure the podium finish, bringing home Chhattisgarh's first medal of the Games.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 10:51 AM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 10:55 AM IST
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai honours CWG 2026 silver medallist Gyaneshwari Yadav with Rs 30 lakh reward, DSP promotion
Image Credit: @vishnudsai/X

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