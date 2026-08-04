/Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai honours CWG 2026 silver medallist Gyaneshwari Yadav with Rs 30 lakh reward, DSP promotion

Commonwealth Games 2026 silver medallist Gyaneshwari Yadav was felicitated at the Chief Minister's residence in Raipur, where Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai announced a cash incentive of Rs 30 lakh and an out-of-turn promotion to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).
The Rajnandgaon-born weightlifter created history by winning the silver medal in the women's 53kg event at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Competing in her maiden Commonwealth Games, she lifted a combined 199kg to secure the podium finish, bringing home Chhattisgarh's first medal of the Games.
Gyaneshwari Makes Chhattisgarh Proud
Congratulating Yadav on her achievement, CM described the medal as a landmark moment for the state's sporting history and said her success had brought pride to both Chhattisgarh and the country.
The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister recalled meeting the weightlifter before her departure for Glasgow, when he wished her success, and said he later congratulated her through a video call following her medal-winning performance. Welcoming her at his official residence, he termed the occasion a moment of celebration for the entire state.
Praising her journey, Sai said Yadav overcame limited resources and several challenges through discipline, hard work and determination to achieve success on the international stage. He added that her accomplishment would motivate young athletes, particularly girls, across Chhattisgarh to pursue their sporting ambitions.
आज मुख्यमंत्री निवास में राष्ट्रमंडल खेल 2026 की रजत पदक विजेता, राजनांदगांव की हमारी प्रतिभाशाली बेटी ज्ञानेश्वरी यादव का आत्मीय स्वागत एवं अभिनंदन किया।— Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) August 3, 2026
अपने पहले ही कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में महिलाओं की 53 किलोग्राम भारोत्तोलन स्पर्धा में रजत पदक जीतकर ज्ञानेश्वरी ने पूरे छत्तीसगढ़… pic.twitter.com/ix2RhMXSAm
Promotion To DSP For Gyaneshwari
Announcing her out-of-turn promotion to DSP, the Chief Minister said the decision reflected the State Government's commitment to recognising outstanding sporting achievements and encouraging athletes to strive for excellence.
Sai also reiterated the government's focus on strengthening sports infrastructure by improving training facilities, coaching and other support systems to help athletes compete at the highest level. He said identifying talent, providing opportunities and rewarding exceptional performances remained central to the state's sports policy.
Expressing confidence in Chhattisgarh's sporting future, the Chief Minister said the government's continued investment in sports would help more athletes represent India at the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and other international competitions.
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