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China Masters 2026: Lakshya Sen to face newly crowned World Champion Alex Lanier in opener

Lakshya Sen will face newly crowned world champion Alex Lanier in a blockbuster opening-round clash at the China Masters 2026. India’s 11-member Asian Games-bound contingent will compete at the BWF Super 750 event in Shenzhen from September 1 to 6.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 08:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 08:01 PM IST
China Masters 2026: Lakshya Sen to face newly crowned World Champion Alex Lanier in opener
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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