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China Masters 2026: Satwik-Chirag storm into semifinals after thrilling win over Danish pair

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 21-13, 16-21, 21-18 to enter the China Masters 2026 semifinals.
The Indian duo continued their strong record at the tournament, reaching the last four for the fifth consecutive edition.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 10:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 10:26 PM IST
China Masters 2026: Satwik-Chirag storm into semifinals after thrilling win over Danish pair
Image Credit: BAI

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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