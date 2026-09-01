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China Masters 2026: Unnati Hooda knocked out in first round by world no. 12 Kim Ga-eun

Unnati Hooda’s China Masters 2026 campaign ended in the first round after a straight-game defeat to world No. 12 Kim Ga-eun. The 18-year-old Indian went down 21-10, 21-18, while MR Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan also exited after retiring from their opening match.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 05:38 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 05:38 PM IST
China Masters 2026: Unnati Hooda knocked out in first round by world no. 12 Kim Ga-eun
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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China Masters 2026: Unnati Hooda knocked out in first round by world no. 12 Kim Ga-eun
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