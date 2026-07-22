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China Open 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty advance to second round

Lakshya Sen defeated Japan's Yushi Tanaka 22-20, 15-21, 21-14 in a gruelling match, while PV Sindhu got the better of her Indian counterpart Unnati Hooda 21-14, 9-21, 21-10 in their first round matches of the China Open in Changzhou.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 11:56 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 11:56 PM IST
China Open 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty advance to second round

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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