Christian Eriksen collapses during Denmark vs Ukraine match, team doctor provides major health update

Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during Denmark's international friendly against Ukraine, forcing the match to be abandoned. The incident occurred in the second half when the Danish midfielder appeared to clutch his chest before suddenly falling to the ground. Medical staff rushed onto the field as concerned players from both teams gathered around him.

Christian Eriksen conscious after on-field collapse

The Danish Football Federation later confirmed that Eriksen was conscious and receiving medical attention.

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Team doctor Morten Boesen revealed that the 34-year-old briefly lost consciousness but recovered quickly after treatment. "He was briefly unconscious, but regained consciousness very quickly. We were quickly in contact with him," Boesen said.

The doctor added that Eriksen was able to leave the pitch on his own and is currently undergoing further medical examinations to determine the cause of the incident. "Christian is doing well and walked off the pitch by himself. As I see it, the pacemaker responded as it should," he added.

Match abandoned after medical emergency

The friendly between Denmark and Ukraine was called off following the incident. Players, coaching staff and supporters were visibly shaken as medical teams attended to Eriksen on the field.

CRISTIAN ERICKSEN COLLAPSES ON PITCH "AGAIN"



INVESTIGATION NEEDED INTO WHY, WE ALL KNOW!@tv2danmark @denmarkdotdk @FOOTBALL @MEDICALEMMERGENCY @COLLAPSE pic.twitter.com/3sL0t4WJQq — ULTIMATE SOCCER SHOW (YOUTUBE) PUNDIT & KRINEIN. (@SOCCERSTEVE01) June 7, 2026

Fans inside the stadium showed their support by chanting the midfielder's name after the match was abandoned.

Memories of Euro 2020 scare return

The latest incident inevitably brought back memories of Eriksen's collapse during Denmark's UEFA Euro 2020 match against Finland in June 2021.

During that game, Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch and received life-saving CPR before being rushed to hospital. Following extensive medical evaluations, he was fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), a device designed to monitor and correct dangerous heart rhythms.

According to Denmark's medical staff, the device appears to have functioned as intended during the latest episode, though doctors are continuing to investigate the exact cause.

Eriksen remains one of Denmark's most important players, having earned more than 150 international appearances during a distinguished career that has included spells with Ajax, Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan, Brentford, Manchester United and Wolfsburg.

While the immediate update from Denmark's medical team has been reassuring, further tests are expected before a clearer picture emerges regarding the midfielder's condition.