Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3053664https://zeenews.india.com/other-sports/christian-eriksen-collapses-during-denmark-vs-ukraine-match-team-doctor-provides-major-health-update-3053664.html
NewsOther SportsChristian Eriksen collapses during Denmark vs Ukraine match, team doctor provides major health update
CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN

Christian Eriksen collapses during Denmark vs Ukraine match, team doctor provides major health update

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is reported to be in stable condition after a medical emergency interrupted his side's friendly against Ukraine. Team doctor Morten Boesen said Eriksen regained consciousness quickly and was able to leave the pitch on his own before being taken for further tests.

Written By Riya Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2026, 10:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's friendly against Ukraine, forcing the match to be abandoned as medical staff rushed onto the pitch.
  • Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen confirmed Eriksen is conscious and doing well, revealing the midfielder briefly lost consciousness before recovering quickly.
  • The incident revived memories of Eriksen's Euro 2020 cardiac arrest, though doctors said his implanted heart device appeared to respond as intended.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Christian Eriksen collapses during Denmark vs Ukraine match, team doctor provides major health updatePic Credits: (IANS)

Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during Denmark's international friendly against Ukraine, forcing the match to be abandoned. The incident occurred in the second half when the Danish midfielder appeared to clutch his chest before suddenly falling to the ground. Medical staff rushed onto the field as concerned players from both teams gathered around him.

Christian Eriksen conscious after on-field collapse

The Danish Football Federation later confirmed that Eriksen was conscious and receiving medical attention.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Team doctor Morten Boesen revealed that the 34-year-old briefly lost consciousness but recovered quickly after treatment. "He was briefly unconscious, but regained consciousness very quickly. We were quickly in contact with him," Boesen said.

The doctor added that Eriksen was able to leave the pitch on his own and is currently undergoing further medical examinations to determine the cause of the incident. "Christian is doing well and walked off the pitch by himself. As I see it, the pacemaker responded as it should," he added.

Match abandoned after medical emergency

The friendly between Denmark and Ukraine was called off following the incident. Players, coaching staff and supporters were visibly shaken as medical teams attended to Eriksen on the field.

Fans inside the stadium showed their support by chanting the midfielder's name after the match was abandoned.

Memories of Euro 2020 scare return

The latest incident inevitably brought back memories of Eriksen's collapse during Denmark's UEFA Euro 2020 match against Finland in June 2021.

During that game, Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch and received life-saving CPR before being rushed to hospital. Following extensive medical evaluations, he was fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), a device designed to monitor and correct dangerous heart rhythms.

According to Denmark's medical staff, the device appears to have functioned as intended during the latest episode, though doctors are continuing to investigate the exact cause.

Eriksen remains one of Denmark's most important players, having earned more than 150 international appearances during a distinguished career that has included spells with Ajax, Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan, Brentford, Manchester United and Wolfsburg.

While the immediate update from Denmark's medical team has been reassuring, further tests are expected before a clearer picture emerges regarding the midfielder's condition.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Riya Mishra

Sub-Editor (Sports) 

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev wins maiden Grand Slam title at French Open 2026
DK Shivakumar
'BJP, JD(S) cannot create another DK Shivakumar': Karnataka CM
Mohammad Saleem Safi
Mohammad Saleem Safi creates Test history, becomes 3rd Afghanistan pacer to...
Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
Agreement very close: Trump warns Iran of military action if nuclear deal fail
Bandar
'So happy, Bob': Sunny Deol cheers for Bobby Deol after Bandar release
Salim Kumar
National award-winning actor Salim Kumar cremated with state honours in Kerala
Monaco Grand Prix
Antonelli wins Monaco GP, Hamilton bags P2 as Verstappen retires on Lap 1
Gujarat Titans
4 players Gujarat Titans might release despite reaching IPL 2026 final
Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
Trump knows Mojtaba's location? US Prez claims Iran's Supreme Leader 'injured'
straw hats
Shein Philippines Summer Straw Hats For Sun Protection And Style