/CISF fencers Annu Priya, Shruti Joshi win bronze medals at Commonwealth Fencing Championships 2026

CISF sportspersons Annu Priya and Shruti Joshi have secured bronze medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Fencing Championships in Lagos, Nigeria, bringing international recognition to the Central Industrial Security Force.
The championship is being held from August 9 to 14, 2026, with fencers competing across different events. Representing CISF, Annu Priya and Shruti Joshi finished on the podium in their respective women's individual categories.
Annu Priya, who hails from Haryana, won the bronze medal in the Women's Individual Epee event. Shruti Joshi from Maharashtra also claimed a bronze medal in the women's Individual Sabre event.
The two CISF athletes competed in different fencing disciplines at the international championship and produced performances that earned them bronze medals.
Annu Priya's podium finish came in women's individual epee, while Shruti Joshi secured her medal in women's individual sabre. Their achievements have added to CISF's presence at an international sporting event and highlighted the contribution of the force's sportspersons beyond their professional responsibilities.
The Director General of CISF, along with senior officers, congratulated Annu Priya and Shruti Joshi on their achievements. The force also appreciated the athletes for their performances at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships.
The medals also underline CISF's continued focus on supporting sportspersons among its personnel.
Through its sports policy, CISF provides opportunities and an enabling environment for personnel to pursue sporting excellence while continuing to serve in the force. The policy allows CISF sportspersons to compete at sporting events and represent the organisation at various levels.
The latest performances in Lagos further demonstrate the competitive presence of CISF athletes on the international stage. For Annu Priya and Shruti Joshi, the bronze medals represent podium finishes at a major Commonwealth fencing event and provide recognition for their efforts in their respective disciplines.
The 2026 Commonwealth Fencing Championships are being held in Lagos, Nigeria, from August 9 to 14. The event brings together fencers competing under the Commonwealth fencing setup.
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