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CISF fencers Annu Priya, Shruti Joshi win bronze medals at Commonwealth Fencing Championships 2026

CISF sportspersons Annu Priya and Shruti Joshi have secured bronze medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Fencing Championships in Lagos, Nigeria, bringing international recognition to the Central Industrial Security Force.

Edited ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 03:27 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
CISF fencers Annu Priya, Shruti Joshi win bronze medals at Commonwealth Fencing Championships 2026
Image Credit: File Photo

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