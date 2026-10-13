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CISF wins four medals at All India Police Games 2026-27; Men's handball team retains championship title

The CISF men's basketball team returns to the podium after four years while women's basketball and handball teams win medals on their debut at the 3rd All India Police Games 2026-27, held at BTC Bhanu, ITBP, Haryana.

Reported ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 06:01 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 06:08 PM IST
CISF wins four medals at All India Police Games 2026-27; Men's handball team retains championship title
Image Credit: CISF

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CISF wins four medals at All India Police Games 2026-27; Men's handball team retains championship title
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