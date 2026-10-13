The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) won four medals at the 3rd All India Police Games 2026-27, held at BTC Bhanu, ITBP, Haryana. The CISF's medal tally included gold in men’s handball, silver in women’s basketball and bronze medals in men’s basketball and women’s handball.
The CISF men’s handball team retained its championship title by defeating Punjab Police 26-25 in the final. The team had won the title at the 2025 edition of the All India Police Games and also secured a medal at the Federation Cup 2025-26.
In men’s basketball, CISF defeated Rajasthan Police 53-45 to win the bronze medal, returning to the podium for the first time since 2022.
On the other hand, the women's basketball team claimed silver after finishing as runners-up, losing the final against Uttar Pradesh Police 56-75.
The CISF women’s handball team won bronze after going down 25-30 to Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in the semi-final. Both the women’s basketball and handball teams secured medals in their first appearance at the All India Police Games.
Representation Of CISF At International Level
CISF personnel also represented India at the international level in 2026. Inspector Feroz Ahmed Khan, assistant coach of the CISF men’s handball team, and Head Constable Piyush Singh were members of the Indian handball team that won gold at the IHF Trophy in Dhaka, Bangladesh, held from 10 to 14 June 2026.
Director General of CISF, Shri Praveer Ranjan, IPS, congratulated the medal-winning teams and personnel on their achievements. He praised their efforts and dedication and urged them to continue striving for excellence in sports and bringing recognition to the Force.
The four-medal performance at the All India Police Games, along with the international gold won by the two CISF personnel, marks a year of achievement for CISF in handball and basketball.
The results highlight the performance of its teams at the national police sports championship and the contribution of its personnel to Indian handball at the international level.
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