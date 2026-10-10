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Cole Palmer signs new Chelsea contract until 2034 after impressive start at Stamford Bridge

Cole Palmer has signed a new Chelsea contract until 2034 after recording 91 goal contributions in 138 appearances for the club. The England international has helped Chelsea win the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Conference League since joining in August 2023.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 06:59 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 06:59 PM IST
Cole Palmer signs new Chelsea contract until 2034 after impressive start at Stamford Bridge
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Cole Palmer signs new Chelsea contract until 2034 after impressive start at Stamford Bridge
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