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  • /Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold return to England squad as Thomas Tuchel names 27-man team for Nations League

Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold return to England squad as Thomas Tuchel names 27-man team for Nations League

Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold return to the England squad after missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Thomas Tuchel has named a 27-member team for England’s opening four UEFA Nations League matches.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 07:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 07:26 PM IST
Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold return to England squad as Thomas Tuchel names 27-man team for Nations League
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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