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Colombia FA condemns death threats to Jaminton Campaz after FIFA World Cup exit

The Colombian Football Federation condemned the death threats made against midfielder Jaminton Campaz after the team's FIFA World Cup Round of 16 exit to Switzerland. The federation has urged authorities to investigate the abuse, while Campaz issued an emotional apology to fans following the defeat.

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 02:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 02:54 PM IST
Colombia FA condemns death threats to Jaminton Campaz after FIFA World Cup exit
Image Credit: IANS

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