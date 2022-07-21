Commonwealth Games 2022 India's Day 1 Schedule: Indian Women’s cricket team, Men's Hockey team to be in action
Here’s the full schedule of India for Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham.
Trending Photos
The Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022 will look to improve the country's medal tally in the mega event which will kick start on July 29. This will be the 22nd edition of the game first played in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada. India is regarded as one of the strongest competitors in CWG 2022, even though Shooting is not part of the sports roster. England, Australia, Canada and New Zealand are the other top medal contenders.
India's men's Hockey team led by Manpreet Singh and the Indian Women’s cricket team captained by Harmanpreet Kaur will be in action on Day 1. In squash, Sourav Ghoshal and Josahana Chinappa are India's top medal contenders while in Boxing Shiva Thapa will be one to watch out for.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 1
July 29, 2022
Lawn Bowl - 05:30 pm IST
Indian players in action
Sunil Bahadur
Chandan Kumar Singh
Navneet Singh
Dinesh Kumar
Mridul Borgohain
Pinki
Tania Choudhury
Rupa Rani Tirkey
Nayan Moni Saikia
Lovely Choubey
Table Tennis - 06:30 pm IST
Men’s and Womens’Team Event Qualification Round 1
Indian players in action
Women’s Table Tennis Team: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya, Diya Chitale
Men’s Table Tennis Team: Sharath Kamal, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty
Swimming - 07:30 pm IST
Indian players in action
Sajan Prakash
Srihari Nataraj
Kushagra Rawat
Cricket, Women’s T20I - 08:00 pm IST
Australia vs India Group Match
Triathalon Women's Individual (Sprint Distance) Final - 08:00 pm IST
Indian players in action
Sanjana Joshi
Pragnya Mohan
Boxing - 09:00 pm IST
Indian players in action
Shiva Thapa- Men’s Lightwelter Round of 32
Sumit Kundu- Men’s 75 Kg Round of 32
Squash - 09:00 pm IST
Indian players in action
Men’s Singles- Ramit Tandon, Sourav Ghoshal, Abhay Singh
Women’s Singles- Joshna Chinappa, Anahat Singh, Sunayna Kuruvilla
Badminton - 11:00 pm IST
Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1- India vs Pakistan
Boxing - 03:30 am IST
Men’s 67 KG- Rohit Tokas
Men’s 75 KG- Ashish Chaudhary
Men’s Hockey
India vs Ghana
Photo Gallery
More Stories