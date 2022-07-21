NewsOther Sports
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022 India's Day 1 Schedule: Indian Women’s cricket team, Men's Hockey team to be in action

Here’s the full schedule of India for Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 10:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022 will look to improve the country's medal tally in the mega event which will kick start on July 29. This will be the 22nd edition of the game first played in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada. India is regarded as one of the strongest competitors in CWG 2022, even though Shooting is not part of the sports roster. England, Australia, Canada and New Zealand are the other top medal contenders.

India's men's Hockey team led by Manpreet Singh and the Indian Women’s cricket team captained by Harmanpreet Kaur will be in action on Day 1. In squash, Sourav Ghoshal and Josahana Chinappa are India's top medal contenders while in Boxing Shiva Thapa will be one to watch out for. 

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 1

July 29, 2022

Lawn Bowl - 05:30 pm IST

Indian players in action 

Sunil Bahadur

Chandan Kumar Singh

Navneet Singh

Dinesh Kumar

Mridul Borgohain

Pinki

Tania Choudhury

Rupa Rani Tirkey

Nayan Moni Saikia

Lovely Choubey

Table Tennis - 06:30 pm IST

Men’s and Womens’Team Event Qualification Round 1

Indian players in action 

Women’s Table Tennis Team: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya, Diya Chitale

Men’s Table Tennis Team: Sharath Kamal, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty

Swimming - 07:30 pm IST

Indian players in action 

Sajan Prakash

Srihari Nataraj

Kushagra Rawat

Cricket, Women’s T20I - 08:00 pm IST

Australia vs India Group Match

Triathalon Women's Individual (Sprint Distance) Final - 08:00 pm IST

Indian players in action 

Sanjana Joshi

Pragnya Mohan

Boxing - 09:00 pm IST

Indian players in action 

Shiva Thapa- Men’s Lightwelter Round of 32

Sumit Kundu- Men’s 75 Kg Round of 32

Squash - 09:00 pm IST

Indian players in action 

Men’s Singles- Ramit Tandon, Sourav Ghoshal, Abhay Singh

Women’s Singles- Joshna Chinappa, Anahat Singh, Sunayna Kuruvilla

Badminton - 11:00 pm IST

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1- India vs Pakistan

Boxing - 03:30 am IST

Men’s 67 KG- Rohit Tokas

Men’s 75 KG- Ashish Chaudhary

Men’s Hockey

India vs Ghana

