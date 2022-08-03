Commonwealth Games 2022 Updates: India's Lovepreet Singh clinched a bronze medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham to add to India's medals tally. The man from Amritsar lifted a total of 355kg (163+196 kgs) to get the bronze medal. This is India's 14th medal in ongoing CWG 2022. The Punjab-born Lovepreet is an officer in Indian Navy and began his journey in the sport with the Navy weightlifting team. The weightlifter has wons several international medals. He has clinched a silver in the same category at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships. He lifted a combined weight of 348 kg with 161 in the Snatch & 187 in the Clean and Jerk.

Lovepreet bagged a Gold medal at the Junior Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships held in Gold Coast, Australia. The weightlifter was a member of the Chandigarh Amateur Weightlifting Association

Lovepreet is also a Bronze medallist at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Kathmandu as well.