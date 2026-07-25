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Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 3: Full India Schedule, Medal Hopes & Live Timings on July 25

Indian athletes are set to feature across six distinct sporting disciplines on Saturday, July 25, as action intensifies at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Scotland.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 07:55 AM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 07:55 AM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 3: Full India Schedule, Medal Hopes & Live Timings on July 25
Image Credit: Credits - representational image

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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