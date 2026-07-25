/Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 3: Full India Schedule, Medal Hopes & Live Timings on July 25

Indian athletes are set to feature across six distinct sporting disciplines on Saturday, July 25, as action intensifies at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Scotland. The national squad will be participating in lawn bowls, boxing, swimming, artistic gymnastics, and 3x3 wheelchair basketball throughout the day.
Day 3 Preview and Key Contenders
In the aquatic events, swimmers Dhakshan Shashikumar and Aryan Nehra will test their speed in the men's 400m freestyle heats. Successful qualification in these early rounds will secure their spots in the medal final scheduled late Saturday evening.
The boxing ring features a single Indian representative for the day, with Sachin set to launch his men's 60kg campaign against Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh in the Round of 32. Progression through this round is required to move into the subsequent stage of the tournament.
Over in team sports, the Indian women's 3x3 wheelchair basketball squad—comprising Minakshi, Reena, Laxmi, and Ritu—will start their group stage matches against Wales in a Pool B clash.
The day's competitive action for the delegation concludes with the women's artistic gymnastics team final. The four-member gymnastics roster of Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Protishta Samanta, and Eshitaa Rewale will perform in a combined event that determines team podium positions while serving as the qualification round for individual discipline finals.
Campaign Context and Early Progress
The 2026 Commonwealth Games officially commenced on July 23, with Olympic weightlifting star Mirabai Chanu alongside boxer Lovlina Borgohain marching as India's flag-bearers during the opening ceremony.
India opened its overall medal standings through para powerlifting when Jhandu Kumar earned a bronze medal finish in the men's heavyweight competition. While teammates Jaspreet Kaur and Ashok Malik were unable to land podium finishes during Friday's lifting sessions, both delivered strong competitive marks. Additionally, boxer Lovlina Borgohain had previously ensured a guaranteed medal for the country prior to her opening bout after advancing to the semi-final phase via a bye.
The Indian squad enters Day 3 looking to build momentum across technical and combat disciplines while navigating a scaled-down 10-sport framework for this edition of the Games.
Official India Schedule for Saturday, July 25 (All Times IST)
Lawn Bowls
Women's Pairs (Sectional Play): Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki vs. Paris Baker and Milika Nathan (Tonga) at 3:50 PM
Men's Singles (Sectional Play): Putul Sonowal vs. Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple (Malaysia) at 7:30 PM
Boxing
Men's 60kg (Round of 32): Sachin vs. Keoma Al-Ahmadieh (Canada) at 4:00 PM
3x3 Wheelchair Basketball
Women's Team (Group Stage Pool B): India (Minakshi, Reena, Laxmi, Ritu) vs. Wales at 4:35 PM
Swimming
Men's 400m Freestyle (Heat 3): Dhakshan Shashikumar at 4:19 PM
Men's 400m Freestyle (Heat 4): Aryan Nehra at 4:19 PM
Men's 400m Freestyle (Final): Dhakshan Shashikumar and Aryan Nehra (Subject to Qualification) at 11:37 PM
Artistic Gymnastics
Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification: Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Protishta Samanta, and Eshitaa Rewale at 8:15 PM
India medal tally
India stands at one bronze medal in the CWG 2026 tally following Jhandu Kumar’s historic lift. With boxing and weightlifting final rounds looming, the nation expects rapid additions soon.
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