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Commonwealth Games 2026 explained: Why Glasgow edition is different and how it changes India’s medal hunt

The 2026 Glasgow edition brings a smaller format, fewer sports and a different competition structure. India’s campaign will depend on athletes from disciplines that have gained more importance in the 2026 programme.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 02:46 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 02:46 AM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026 explained: Why Glasgow edition is different and how it changes India’s medal hunt
Image Credit: Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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