/Commonwealth Games 2026 explained: Why Glasgow edition is different and how it changes India’s medal hunt

New Delhi: The Commonwealth Games has a unique identity in international sporting events. It brings together athletes from Commonwealth nations and territories and creates a multi-sport competition, which occupies a space between the Olympics and regional competitions in scale.
The 2026 Commonwealth Games are being held in Glasgow (Scotland) from July 23 to August 2. The event is the 23rd edition of the Games, which began in 1930 as the British Empire Games. Glasgow is hosting the competition for the second time after staging it first in 2014.
This edition (Glasgow 2026) has adopted a different format from previous Commonwealth Games. The event features 10 sports across four venues, all located close to each other in the city. Organisers have used existing facilities to host the competitions with an aim to reduce the need for new infrastructure.
The biggest difference lies in the countries and teams that compete. Unlike the Olympics, where athletes represent sovereign nations, the Commonwealth Games also include teams from territories and regions that are part of the Commonwealth.
Another unique feature is that the United Kingdom does not compete as one combined team. England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland participate separately.
The Games bring together 74 Commonwealth Games Associations in Glasgow 2026. The participants include independent countries, British Overseas Territories, Crown Dependencies and associated states.
The competition has also played an important role in the inclusion of para sport. It became the first major multi-sport event to fully integrate para events into its programme, with several disciplines in Glasgow 2026 featuring para categories.
The 2026 Games feature a much smaller sports programme compared with previous editions. This edition has included 10 sports, while the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games had 17 disciplines.
Several popular sports, including hockey and many racket sports, are missing from this edition. The final list includes athletics and para athletics, swimming and para swimming, artistic gymnastics, track cycling and para track cycling, netball, weightlifting and para powerlifting, boxing, judo, bowls and para bowls and 3x3 basketball and wheelchair basketball.
The organisers have presented the reduced programme as part of a more compact approach, with events taking place across a smaller venue network rather than requiring large-scale new construction.
India entered the Games with a strong Commonwealth record and has traditionally performed well in sports such as weightlifting, wrestling, shooting, badminton and boxing. However, several of those medal-winning sports are not part of the 2026 programme.
The country has still made a strong start in Glasgow. By the fifth day of competition, the Indian contingent had won 10 medals and was placed eighth in the medal table. The haul included two gold medals, five silver medals and three bronze medals.
India’s first medal came in para powerlifting, where Jhundu Kumar won bronze. Weightlifter Rishikant Singh followed with a silver medal in the men’s 60kg category.
The first gold medal for the country came from weightlifting star Mirabai Chanu. Competing in the women’s 48kg category, she lifted a combined 190kg, including 85kg in snatch and 105kg in clean and jerk.
India’s second gold medal came from para athletics, with Sharmila Dhankar winning the women’s shot put F57 event. Her victory added to India’s increasing medal tally in para sports.
Australia leads the all-time Commonwealth Games medal table with 2,604 medals, including 1,003 gold, 834 silver and 767 bronze medals. England ranks second with 2,322 medals made up of 773 gold, 783 silver and 766 bronze medals, followed by Canada with 1,647 medals, including 510 gold, 548 silver and 589 bronze medals.
New Zealand has won 706 medals across Commonwealth Games history, including 179 gold, 232 silver and 295 bronze medals. India is fifth on the list with 564 medals, comprising 203 gold, 190 silver and 171 bronze medals. Scotland has collected 502 medals, including 132 gold, 143 silver and 227 bronze medals, while South Africa has won 416 medals with 137 gold, 132 silver and 147 bronze medals.
Wales stands next with 334 medals, including 75 gold, 104 silver and 155 bronze medals. Nigeria has secured 271 medals, made up of 82 gold, 84 silver and 105 bronze medals, while Kenya completes the top 10 with 258 medals, including 91 gold, 80 silver and 87 bronze medals.
Several countries and territories participating in the Commonwealth Games have not so far won a medal in the competition’s history. They include Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Brunei, Eswatini, Falkland Islands, Gibraltar, Maldives, Montserrat, Rwanda, Saint Helena, Sierra Leone, Turks and Caicos Islands and Tuvalu.
Two countries in this group, Gabon and Togo, are making their first Commonwealth Games appearance in 2026.
The Commonwealth Games have changed considerably since their beginning in 1930. The event was originally associated with the British Empire, but over decades it has developed into a broader sporting competition involving countries from different regions and backgrounds.
Glasgow 2026 marks a new chapter for the Commonwealth Games. The event has fewer sports, a shorter schedule and relies on existing venues. The Games continue to bring athletes from across the Commonwealth together to compete on one international stage.
India faces a different challenge in the Glasgow edition. With several traditional medal sports missing, athletes from weightlifting, athletics, swimming, boxing and para disciplines have a greater responsibility to carry the country’s hopes for medals.
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