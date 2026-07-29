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Commonwealth Games 2026: Gulveer Singh ends India's long wait with historic 10,000m medal

At the end of Day 6, India stood ninth in the medal table with 12 medals, comprising two gold, seven silver and three bronze.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 05:47 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 05:47 AM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026: Gulveer Singh ends India's long wait with historic 10,000m medal
Image Credit: L-R: Gulveer Singh and Gulveer Singh Harjinder Kaur. (Photos: ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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