New Delhi: Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 brought more success for India in Glasgow, with long-distance runner Gulveer Singh scripting history in athletics, Harjinder Kaur winning another weightlifting medal and three Indian boxers booking semifinal spots to assure the country of more medals.
Gulveer became the first Indian ever to win a medal in the men's 10,000 metres at the CWG. His silver medal added another landmark to India's athletics journey, while Harjinder Kaur's impressive performance in weightlifting lifted the country’s medal tally to 12 and kept it in the top 10 of the standings.
Army athlete Gulveer claimed silver in the men's 10,000m after one of the finest races of his career. He clocked 27:49.78, keeping pace with the leading pack throughout before finishing strongly over the closing lap.
Australia's Ky Robinson won the gold medal, while the Indian athlete crossed the finish line second to secure first-ever Commonwealth Games medal for the country in the men's 10,000m event. According to ESPN, no Indian had previously reached the podium in the discipline at the Games.
The performance continued Gulveer's rise as one of India's leading long-distance runners after a series of strong performances in recent international competitions.
Earlier in the day, Kaur opened India's medal account with silver in the women's 69kg weightlifting event.
The Punjab lifter finished with a career-best combined lift of 227kg, made up of a 101kg snatch and a 126kg clean and jerk. She finished behind Canada's Charlotte Simoneau.
She also rewrote the CWG snatch record twice during the competition before eventually settling for silver. The result marked an improvement on the bronze medal she won at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Weightlifting has emerged as India's strongest discipline in Glasgow. It has contributed the majority of the country's medals so far.
India's boxing team also enjoyed another successful day as three more boxers secured semifinal places, guaranteeing themselves at least bronze medals under CWG rules.
Mandengbam Jadumani Singh advanced to the last four in the men's 55kg category after defeating Zambia's Mwengo Mwale with an assured display.
Preeti Pawar progressed to the women's 54kg semifinals after recording a unanimous 5-0 victory over Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde.
Asian champion Priya Ghanghas also kept her gold medal hopes alive. She recovered after losing the opening round against Scotland's Niamh Mitchell in the women's 60kg quarterfinal to book her place in the semifinals.
However, the day also brought disappointment for two Indian boxers. Parveen Hooda exited the women's 65kg competition after losing to England's Sacha Hickey in the quarterfinals. Kapil Pokhariya's campaign also ended after his defeat against Scotland's Robert McNulty in the men's 90kg quarterfinal.
Indian athletes produced mixed results in the remaining competitions. Vishal TK qualified for the men's 400m semifinals, while Rajesh Ramesh missed out on qualification.
High jumper Pooja Singh struggled in wet conditions and finished outside the medals after failing to clear 1.82 metres despite holding a personal best and national record of 1.93m.
Weightlifter Nirupama Devi Seram suffered heartbreak in the women's 63kg event after failing to register a successful clean and jerk lift, resulting in no total.
In swimming, Srihari Nataraj qualified for the men's 100m backstroke semifinal but narrowly missed a place in the final. Sajan Prakash finished 28th overall in the men's 50m butterfly heats and did not advance.
India's para swimmers Karthik Budigina and Ali Imam reached the men's 50m freestyle S13 final, finishing sixth and eighth respectively.
India also enjoyed success in bowls as Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh defeated the Cook Islands in the men's pairs sectional match. In the women's singles competition, Nayanmoni Saikia lost 0-2 to Wales' Amy Williams.
At the end of Day 6, India stood ninth in the medal table with 12 medals, comprising two gold, seven silver and three bronze. Australia continued to dominate the standings with 80 medals, including 35 gold, 18 silver and 27 bronze.
India's medal winners so far include Mirabai Chanu and Sharmila Dhankar, who have won gold medals, while Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav, Sarvesh Kushare, Valluri Ajaya Babu, Gulveer Singh and Harjinder Kaur have secured silver medals. Bindyarani Devi, Shilpa K. Shyla and Jhandu Kumar have contributed the country's three bronze medals.
With several boxing medals assured and more finals still to come, India will look to climb further up the medal table as the Glasgow Commonwealth Games enter the closing stages.
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