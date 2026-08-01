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Commonwealth Games 2026: 'I'm still not 100 per cent fit,' says Neeraj Chopra after javelin silver

Neeraj Chopra admitted he is still not back to full fitness after winning silver in the men's javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games 2026, saying he is gradually regaining his rhythm following an injury lay-off. The Olympic champion also cited Glasgow's cold conditions as a challenge and stressed that his focus remains on improving with every competition ahead of the rest of the season.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 12:37 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026: 'I'm still not 100 per cent fit,' says Neeraj Chopra after javelin silver
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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