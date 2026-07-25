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Commonwealth Games 2026 India Medal Tally: Check latest results from Glasgow

Track India’s updated medal tally and full list of winners at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. Get live results, athlete updates, and broadcast details.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 07:47 AM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 07:47 AM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026 India Medal Tally: Check latest results from Glasgow
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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