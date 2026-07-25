/Commonwealth Games 2026 India Medal Tally: Check latest results from Glasgow

The Commonwealth games 2026 are ongoing and Indian contingent has finally opened their medal count with a bronze. The truncated marquee games have been overshadowed with upcoming Asian Games 2026 on cards. India's total medal accumulation at the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games is anticipated to drop below the 61-medal haul achieved during the 2022 Birmingham Games. This projected shift stems primarily from the reduced sporting lineup curated for this edition in Scotland rather than a drop in athletic performance.
Key Disciplines Driving India's Campaign
Track and Field
Athletics is set to serve as a central pillar of India's campaign. Headline star and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra returns to lead the men's javelin event, navigating what experts consider one of the most competitive lineups in Commonwealth history.
Beyond javelin, India maintains substantial podium prospects across jumping disciplines:
High Jump: Tejaswin Shankar and Sarvesh Kushare
Long Jump: Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Satyanathan
Triple Jump: Selva Prabhu Thirumaran and Praveen Chithravel
Boxing
The boxing contingency features significant depth across both male and female weight classes. World champion Jaismine Lamboria and Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain enter as strong contenders. Borgohain, fighting in the 75kg category, secured a guaranteed podium position after drawing a bye directly into the semi-final stage.
Weightlifting & Para Powerlifting
Weightlifting remains a historically consistent provider of silverware for the Indian delegation, led once again by Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu. The country opened its overall medal account via para powerlifting, where Jhandu Kumar secured a bronze finish in the men's heavyweight competition.
India Medal Tally: Glasgow 2026
Gold Medals: 0
Silver Medals: 0
Bronze Medals: 1
Total Medals: 1
Official Indian Medallists
Jhandu Kumar from Para Powerlifting Men's Heavyweight has won the Bronze and is currently India's sole medal.
Broadcast and Live Stream Information for India
Supporters in India can follow live coverage of the competition through the following official broadcast partners:
Television Cable & DTH: Sony Sports Ten 2 (SD/HD), Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi (SD/HD), and Sony Sports Ten 4.
Digital Streaming: Sony LIV app and web platform.
Medal Assured
India opened its Commonwealth Games 2026 medal account before the opening ceremony as Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain secured a semi-final spot in the women's 75kg boxing category via a bye. With just five fighters in the draw, CWG rules guaranteeing bronze to losing semi-finalists ensure her a maiden Commonwealth Games podium finish.
This achievement completes her medal set across major multi-sport events—the Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games. The 2023 World Champion and Asian Games silver medallist will also serve as India’s flagbearer alongside Mirabai Chanu at the opening ceremony, before fighting Taafaki on July 31 for a final spot.
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