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Commonwealth Games 2026: India squad, full schedule, timings, venues & live streaming - All you need to know

India will compete across multiple sports at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, with Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain among the key medal hopes. Here’s the complete schedule, venues, timings, India squad details and live streaming information.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 11:53 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 11:53 AM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026: India squad, full schedule, timings, venues & live streaming - All you need to know
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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