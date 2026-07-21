/Commonwealth Games 2026: India squad, full schedule, timings, venues & live streaming - All you need to know

The Glasgow Commonwealth Games will begin on July 23, with India set to compete across athletics, boxing, judo, weightlifting, swimming, gymnastics, cycling, lawn bowls and para-sports.
The countdown to the 2026 Commonwealth Games has begun, with Glasgow preparing to host the multi-sport event from July 23 to August 2. India will arrive with a strong contingent featuring several Olympic medalists and world champions, although the country will not compete in some of its traditional medal-winning sports.
The Indian contingent will compete across a wide range of disciplines, including athletics, boxing, judo, weightlifting, swimming, artistic gymnastics, track cycling, lawn bowls and para-sports. The Games will feature a more compact sporting programme compared to previous editions.
The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2. Glasgow will host the event for the second time after the 2014 edition. The 2026 Games will use existing venues across five major sporting hubs instead of constructing new infrastructure.
The major venues for the Commonwealth Games 2026 include:
- The Hydro & SEC Centre: Opening Ceremony, Netball, 3x3 Basketball, Judo, Boxing and Bowls
- Scotstoun Stadium: Athletics and Para Athletics
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre: Swimming and Para Swimming
- Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome: Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling
- SEC Armadillo: Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting
India will be represented by a large contingent at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, with athletes competing across multiple able-bodied and para-sport disciplines. Athletics will have India's largest representation, with 32 athletes. Boxing and judo will each feature 14 Indian athletes, while 12 athletes will compete in weightlifting.
India's contingent will also feature several prominent names, including Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra, Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu and Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain.
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra will be one of India's biggest medal hopes in Glasgow. The Olympic and former world champion will compete in the men's javelin throw and will enter the event as one of the leading contenders.
Mirabai Chanu
Mirabai Chanu will lead India's weightlifting challenge in the women's 48kg category. The decorated weightlifter will be aiming to add another Commonwealth Games medal to her impressive record.
Lovlina Borgohain
Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will spearhead India's boxing campaign in the women's 75kg category.
India's athletics campaign will also feature long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and triple jumper Praveen Chithravel, who will be among the country's key field-event contenders.
India's athletes will compete in:
Athletics
Para Athletics
Artistic Gymnastics
Boxing
Judo
Lawn Bowls
Para Powerlifting
Swimming
Para Swimming
Track Cycling
Para Track Cycling
Weightlifting
3x3 Basketball
The Glasgow edition will present a different challenge for India as several traditional medal-winning sports will not be part of the programme.
Wrestling, badminton, shooting, hockey, squash, table tennis and cricket are among the sports absent from the 2026 Commonwealth Games programme. These sports contributed significantly to India's medal haul at the 2022 Birmingham Games.
At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, India sent 210 athletes and won 61 medals.
Glasgow is four hours and 30 minutes behind Indian Standard Time.
The competition schedule has broadly been divided into three sessions:
Morning session: 1:00 PM to 6:30 PM IST
Evening session: 7:30 PM to 12:30 AM IST
Late-night medal session: 12:30 AM to 2:45 AM IST
The opening ceremony will be held on July 23, with the event scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM IST.
Athletics will begin on July 27, while India's biggest medal events will be spread across athletics, boxing, weightlifting, judo, swimming and other disciplines.
The men's javelin throw final, featuring Neeraj Chopra, is scheduled for August 1. The Commonwealth Games 2026 will conclude on August 2.
Indian fans will be able to follow the Commonwealth Games 2026 through multiple broadcast and streaming platforms.
Live TV: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website
Free-to-air coverage: DD sports will broadcast events featuring Indian athletes
Despite the absence of several sports that have traditionally contributed heavily to India's Commonwealth Games medal tally, the country will still have strong medal contenders in athletics, boxing, weightlifting, gymnastics and para-sports.
Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain will be among the biggest names expected to lead India's medal challenge in Glasgow.
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