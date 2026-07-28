/Commonwealth Games 2026 medal tally: India win 10 medals in Glasgow; Full list of gold, silver and bronze winners

India's campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 gathered momentum as the contingent reached a total of 10 medals in Glasgow, with standout performances in weightlifting, para athletics and athletics.
The Indian contingent has so far won two gold, five silver and three bronze medals, placing eighth in the overall medal standings. Weightlifting has been India's most successful discipline with six medals, while para athletics delivered a historic breakthrough.
India's medal count currently stands at:
Gold: 2
Silver: 5
Bronze: 3
Total: 10
Jhandu Kumar- Men's Heavyweight, Para Powerlifting: Bronze
Rishikanta Singh- Men's 60kg, Weightlifting: Silver
Mirabai Chanu- Women's 48kg, Weightlifting: Gold
Raja Muthupandi- Men's 65kg, Weightlifting: Silver
Gyaneshwari Yadav- Women's 53kg, Weightlifting: Silver
Bindyarani Devi- Women's 58kg, Weightlifting: Bronze
Sharmila Dhankar- Women's Shot Put F57, Para Athletics: Gold
Sarvesh Kushare- Men's High Jump, Athletics: Silver
Shilpa K Shyla- Women's Shot Put F57, Para-Athletics: Bronze
Valluri Ajaya Babu- Men's 79kg, Weightlifting: Silver
India's second gold medal came through Sharmila Dhankar, who created history by becoming the country's first-ever Commonwealth Games para athletics champion after winning the women's Shot Put F57 event. Fellow Indian Shilpa K Shyla added to the celebrations by claiming bronze in the same event.
Earlier, Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu opened India's gold medal account by winning the women's 48kg weightlifting title.
India are currently eighth in the medal standings with 10 medals. Australia continue to lead the table, followed by England and Canada.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|26
|13
|20
|59
|2
|England
|8
|13
|11
|32
|3
|Canada
|7
|8
|6
|21
|4
|Nigeria
|6
|4
|0
|10
|5
|Scotland
|5
|4
|2
|11
|6
|South Africa
|3
|3
|5
|11
|7
|Malaysia
|3
|0
|2
|5
|8
|India
|2
|5
|3
|10
India will look to add to its medal tally over the coming days with several major events still to come. Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra is set to make his return to Commonwealth Games action after missing the Birmingham 2022 edition due to injury.
The athletics contingent also includes Murali Sreeshankar, Animesh Kujur, Parul Chaudhary, Gulveer Singh and Tajinderpal Singh Toor, all aiming to boost India's medal count in Glasgow.
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