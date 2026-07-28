Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Commonwealth Games 2026 medal tally: India win 10 medals in Glasgow; Full list of gold, silver and bronze winners

Commonwealth Games 2026 medal tally: India win 10 medals in Glasgow; Full list of gold, silver and bronze winners

India's medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2026 has reached 10, including 2 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze, with weightlifting leading the charge. Sharmila Dhankar's historic para-athletics gold and Mirabai Chanu's title triumph have been the standout performances for India in Glasgow.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 02:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 02:06 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026 medal tally: India win 10 medals in Glasgow; Full list of gold, silver and bronze winners
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Commonwealth Games 2026 medal tally: India win 10 medals in Glasgow; Full list of gold, silver and bronze winners
Commonwealth Games 20261 min ago
2
Stress management17 min ago
3
Instamart17 min ago
4
RRB Technician Recruitment 202619 min ago
5
HUL46 min ago