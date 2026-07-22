The Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2, 2026. This edition features a significantly scaled-down programme with only 10 core sports (plus para events), a deliberate move for cost efficiency after the original host Victoria withdrew.
India, which finished fourth with a record 61 medals (22 gold) at Birmingham 2022, will send a 126-member athlete contingent (plus support staff) across athletics, boxing, weightlifting, swimming, track cycling, artistic gymnastics, judo, lawn bowls, 3x3 basketball, and several para disciplines.
Traditional Indian strongholds like wrestling, badminton, shooting, hockey, table tennis, squash, and cricket have been dropped from the roster, removing nearly half the events where India medalled in 2022.
Realistic projections place India at 30-40 medals (including 12–16 golds), still targeting a top-four finish behind powerhouses like Australia and England.
India’s hopes now rest heavily on athletics, boxing, and weightlifting, backed by Olympic medallists and emerging talents in strong recent form.
India's Leading Medal Contenders
Athletics leads the Indian contingent with a 32-member squad. Having produced eight medals in Birmingham, Indian track and field athletes arrive in Glasgow as prime podium candidates across multiple disciplines.
Neeraj Chopra (Men's Javelin Throw): The double Olympic medalist stands as India's most dependable gold medal prospect.
Murali Sreeshankar (Men's Long Jump): Returning from injury, the silver medalist from Birmingham remains a contender in the long jump pit.
Praveen Chithravel & Selva Prabhu (Men's Triple Jump): India’s triple-jump unit consistently produces 17m+ jumps, placing both inside medal contention.
Parul Chaudhary (Women's 3000m Steeplechase / 5000m): Among Asia’s elite distance runners, Parul offers realistic chances across both track events.
Tejaswin Shankar (Men's Decathlon / High Jump): The 2022 bronze medalist brings versatile multi-event expertise back to the Commonwealth stage.
Gulveer Singh (Men's 5,000m / 10,000m): Having rewritten multiple national distance records, Gulveer presents a podium threat in long-distance events.
2. Weightlifting: High Efficiency
Weightlifting remains India’s most reliable Commonwealth discipline historically, amassing 41 medals since Delhi 2010.
Mirabai Chanu: A former Olympic medalist and multi-time CWG champion, Mirabai anchors the lifting team as a favorite in her weight category.
Bindyarani Devi: A consistent performer at the Asian and Commonwealth level, Bindyarani enters as a title contender.
Harjinder Kaur & Gyaneshwari Devi: Both lifters provide additional podium potential across their respective divisions.
3. Boxing: Punching Above Their Weight
India fields a strong 14-member boxing squad, balancing Olympic pedigree with promising youth contenders.
Lovlina Borgohain (Women's 75kg): The Tokyo Olympic medalist leads the women’s boxing team, aiming to transform continental dominance into Commonwealth gold.
Jaismine Lamboria & Preeti Pawar: Both boxers have secured regular international podium finishes and add significant depth to the draw.
Sachin Siwach (Men's 60kg): The former youth world champion has successfully transitioned to the senior ranks as a prime medal threat.
4. Judo & Lawn Bowls: Dark Horse Disciplines
Tulika Maan (Judo +78kg): The heavy-weight judoka secured silver in Birmingham and enters Glasgow as India's premier judo contender.
Harsh Tokas (Judo 81kg): With an open Commonwealth field lacking top Georgian and Japanese judokas, Tokas has a direct path to challenge for a medal.
Nayanmoni Saikia & Rupa Rani Tirkey (Lawn Bowls): Returning from their historic gold in 2022, the veteran lawn bowls team remains a strong candidate in team formats.
What To Expect
While Glasgow 2026 presents a smaller total medal tally for India compared to past editions due to event cuts, the focus shifts toward conversion efficiency.
If athletics achieves its projected potential and traditional sports like weightlifting and boxing deliver, India can still secure a top-five overall finish on the leaderboard.
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