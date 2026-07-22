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Commonwealth Games 2026: Meet India's biggest medal hopes featuring Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain and more

The 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow present a drastically reshaped landscape for Indian sports due to the presence of only 10 core sports. Check who can be India's top medal-winning prospects this time around.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 06:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 06:58 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026: Meet India's biggest medal hopes featuring Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain and more

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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