/Commonwealth Games 2026: Neeraj Chopra wins silver, Yash Vir Singh bags bronze medal

India secured a double podium finish in the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland on Friday night. Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra claimed the silver medal with a season-best effort of 85.83m, while fellow countryman Yash Vir Singh produced a breakthrough throw of 85.41m to secure the bronze medal.
Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage took home the gold medal, delivering a powerhouse throw of 89.75m to seal the top spot on the podium.
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Neeraj Chopra, returning to the Commonwealth Games stage after missing the 2022 edition due to injury, started strong with an opening throw of 80.97m. He briefly stormed into the lead during the second round by unleashing his best throw of the night at 85.83m.
However, Pathirage immediately responded in the same round with a massive 89.75m throw, laying down a mark that remained untouched for the rest of the night.
Final Medal Standings: Men's Javelin Throw (CWG 2026)
Gold: Rumesh Pathirage (SRI) - 89.75m
Silver: Neeraj Chopra (IND) - 85.83m
Bronze: Yash Vir Singh (IND) - 85.41m
The night also brought an unexpected turn when defending CWG champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan failed to make the cut for the final three attempts, finishing ninth in the standings.
While Neeraj Chopra added a second Commonwealth medal to his career tally following his gold at Gold Coast 2018, the highlight for the Indian contingent was Yash Vir Singh.
Rising to the occasion under intense competition, Yash Vir crossed his previous personal limits to throw 85.41m, holding off former World Champion Anderson Peters of Grenada and South Africa's Douw Smit to earn his maiden CWG bronze.
India's third finalist, Rohit Yadav, finished in seventh place with a best effort of 81.56m.
Double Podium for India: India finished with two throwers in the top three for the first time in CWG javelin history.
Neeraj Chopra's CWG Record: Adds a silver (2026) to his previous gold medal (2018).
Emerging Talent: Yash Vir Singh notched a career-defining 85.41m throw on the international stage.
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