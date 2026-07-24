Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Commonwealth Games 2026: Srihari Nataraj enters 50m backstroke semis; Budigina, Ali Imam reach S13 final

Commonwealth Games 2026: Srihari Nataraj enters 50m backstroke semis; Budigina, Ali Imam reach S13 final

Srihari Nataraj advanced to the men’s 50m backstroke semifinals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Para swimmers Budigina and Ali Imam also qualified for the men’s 100m freestyle S13 final.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 06:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 06:34 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026: Srihari Nataraj enters 50m backstroke semis; Budigina, Ali Imam reach S13 final
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Commonwealth Games 2026: Srihari Nataraj enters 50m backstroke semis; Budigina, Ali Imam reach S13 final
Commonwealth Games 20261 min ago
2
Dharmendra Pradhan15 min ago
3
Auto news30 min ago
4
Bangladesh president35 min ago
5
Avatar: Seven Havens54 min ago