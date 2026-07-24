/Commonwealth Games 2026: Tulika Maan suspended by NADA, withdrawn from India’s Judo squad

Maan's case is different from one involving a positive doping test since it arises from the anti-doping whereabouts system. According to WADA rules, a violation of the anti-doping rules takes place when there are three filing failures, tests that are missed, or a combination of both within any 12 months. Athletes who are in the Registered Testing Pool must regularly update their training locations and accommodation information and have to provide a daily 60-minute time slot during which they are available for out-of-competition testing. Failure to comply may lead to disciplinary measures, including suspension.