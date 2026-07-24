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Commonwealth Games 2026: Tulika Maan suspended by NADA, withdrawn from India’s Judo squad

India’s judo campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games has suffered a major setback after medal hopeful Tulika Maan was withdrawn following a provisional NADA suspension. The 27-year-old was suspended after three whereabouts failures within 12 months, while judoka Arun Kumar was also suspended over a doping violation.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 11:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 11:16 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026: Tulika Maan suspended by NADA, withdrawn from India’s Judo squad
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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