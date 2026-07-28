India continued their winning run at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026 after defeating Sri Lanka 3-0 in the women's team event in Stage II, Round 1 of Group F in Delhi on Tuesday.
The Indian trio of Akula Sreeja, Ghosh Swastika and Sutirtha Mukherjee delivered clinical performances, winning all three singles matches in straight games to complete a comprehensive victory.
ALSO READ: Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India men, women begin campaign with commanding 3-0 wins
Sreeja set the tone for India with a comfortable 11-8, 11-3, 11-5 win over Tamadi Kavindya Alagiyawadu in the opening singles, giving her side an early 1-0 lead. Swastika followed up with another assured display, beating Bimandee Sandinsa Swarna Sri Bandara 11-6, 11-7, 11-7 to put India within one match of victory.
Mukherjee then sealed the tie in emphatic fashion, overcoming Diwya Dharani Cha Gamage 11-5, 11-2, 11-6 as India completed a flawless 3-0 triumph without conceding a single game.
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भारत ने श्रीलंका को हराया
कॉमनवेल्थ टेबल टेनिस चैंपियनशिप 2026
भारतीय महिला टीम की शानदार जीत
महिला टीम ने श्रीलंका को 3-0 से हराया
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In the men's team competition, Cyprus registered an equally convincing 3-0 victory over the Falkland Islands in their Round 3 Group C encounter.
Christos Theofanous gave Cyprus the ideal start by defeating Javier Ignacio Sotomayor Morales 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 in the first singles. Sharpel Elia then extended the advantage with a dominant 11-2, 11-3, 11-1 victory over Daniel Omar Carcamo, leaving Cyprus one win away from the tie.
Alexandros Michael completed the whitewash by easing past Oscar Eduardo Ceras Gutierrez 11-2, 11-2, 11-2 in the third singles, ensuring Cyprus wrapped up all three matches in straight games.
Earlier, India had made a commanding start to their campaign in the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships at the Thyagraj Stadium on Monday, as both the men’s and women’s teams cruised to identical 3-0 victories in their opening league encounters.
The top-seeded Indian men’s team asserted its dominance, blanking Zimbabwe 3-0 in Group A.
On the other hand, India’s women, seeded among the title contenders, were equally impressive in their Group B opener, brushing aside Maldives 3-0 without dropping a game.
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