Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India clinch men's and women's team titles with wins over Malaysia

Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India clinch men's and women's team titles with wins over Malaysia

The top-seeded Indian men's team successfully defended its title with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over eighth-seeded Malaysia. On the other hand, the Indian women's team defeated Malaysia 3-0 to lift the title.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 11:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 11:23 PM IST
Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India clinch men's and women's team titles with wins over Malaysia
Image Credit: Ashish Sood/X

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India clinch men's and women's team titles with wins over Malaysia
CTTC 20267 min ago
2
Amarnath cave9 min ago
3
pm modi instagram28 min ago
4
India Vs Brazil37 min ago
5
monthly horoscope56 min ago