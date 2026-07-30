India clinched both the men's and women's team titles at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 after defeating Malaysia in their respective finals at the Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.
The top-seeded Indian men's team successfully defended its title with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over eighth-seeded Malaysia. On the other hand, the Indian women's team defeated Malaysia 3-0 to lift the title.
Indian Men's Team Beats Malaysia 3-2 In Thrilling Final
Manav Thakkar put India ahead by beating Javen Choong 3-1 before Manush Shah edged Wong Qi Shen in a five-game contest to extend the lead to 2-0.
Malaysia fought back through Tey Hong Yu, who defeated Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in straight games. Wong Qi Shen then overcame Thakkar in another five-game battle to level the tie at 2-2.
With the title hanging in the balance, Manush Shah produced an assured performance to defeat Javen Choong 3-0 and secure the championship for India.
The victorious Indian men's squad comprised Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai and Payas Jain.
India reached the final without losing a tie, recording 3-0 wins over Zimbabwe and Malaysia in the group stage before defeating Sri Lanka, Wales, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and England in the knockout rounds.
दिल्ली के त्यागराज स्टेडियम में कॉमनवेल्थ टेबल टेनिस चैंपियनशिप 2026 में भारत ने शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए पुरुष टीम स्पर्धा का गोल्ड मेडल जीता— Zee Delhi-NCR Haryana (@ZeeDNHNews) July 30, 2026
फाइनल में भारतीय टीम ने मलेशिया को हराया। इस मौके पर केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री हर्ष मल्होत्रा, दिल्ली के मंत्री आशीष सूद और पूर्व डिप्टी… pic.twitter.com/ukwQVwzhVv
India Women's Team Crushes Malaysia 3-0
The second-seeded Indian women's team enjoyed a more straightforward final, defeating sixth-seeded Malaysia 3-0 to lift the title.
Swastika Ghosh gave India the perfect start with a 3-1 win over Ai Xin Tee. Sreeja Akula then overcame Karen Lyne Anak Dick in a five-game encounter to double the advantage before Yashaswini Ghorpade sealed the victory with a 3-1 triumph against Li Sian Alice Chang.
India's women's team featured Syndrela Das, Sreeja Akula, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Swastika Ghosh.
Like their men's counterparts, the women remained unbeaten throughout the team competition. They registered 3-0 victories over the Maldives, South Africa, Northern Ireland, Sri Lanka, Australia and Canada before defeating England 3-1 in the semi-finals.
It was a delight to be at Thyagaraj Stadium, New Delhi, today for the Team Medal Ceremony of the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026.— Ashish Sood (@ashishsood_bjp) July 30, 2026
India truly dominated the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026
A magnificent double triumph as India's Men's and… pic.twitter.com/ChRRV2gZeV
England secured bronze medals in both the men's and women's team events, while Singapore claimed the other men's bronze and Australia completed the women's podium.
The Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships returned for the first time since the 2019 edition in Cuttack, where India became only the third nation to win all seven gold medals on offer.
The tournament features seven medal events: men's team, women's team, men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.
The individual events will conclude on August 2.
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