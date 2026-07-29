India registered a comfortable 3-0 victory over Canada in their Stage II Round 3 Group F fixture of the ongoing Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.
The Indian trio of Sutirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das and Swastika Ghosh delivered straight-match wins to seal the tie without needing the remaining two scheduled singles.
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Sutirtha Mukherjee gave India the perfect start by defeating Olivia Huang in the opening singles. Syndrela Das then doubled India's advantage with a victory over Fiona Iayi Nie to put the team within touching distance of the contest.
Swastika Ghosh completed the clean sweep by overcoming Crystal Liu in the third singles, ensuring India wrapped up the tie 3-0.
With the result decided after three matches, the remaining scheduled fixtures between Sutirtha Mukherjee and Fiona Iayi Nie, and Syndrela Das and Olivia Huang, were not required.
First Singles: Sutirtha Mukherjee (India) beat Olivia Huang (Canada)
Second Singles: Syndrela Das (India) beat Fiona Iayi Nie (Canada)
Third Singles: Swastika Ghosh (India) beat Crystal Liu (Canada)
Final Score: India 3-0 Canada
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