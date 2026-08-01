/Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: Manush Shah, Mani Nithya Shree storm into singles quarterfinals

India's Manush Shah and Mani Nithya Shree advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's and women's singles events respectively at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 after registering impressive victories in their Round of 16 matches on Saturday.
Manush dominated compatriot Jash Amit Modi in an all-Indian contest, while Mani overcame Australia's Jee Min Hyung in six games to keep India's challenge alive in both singles draws.
Manush Shah produced a clinical display in the men's singles Round of 16, defeating fellow Indian Jash Amit Modi 4-0 to book his place in the quarterfinals.
The Indian paddler remained in complete control throughout the contest, dictating the rallies and wrapping up the match in straight games. His commanding performance ensured a comfortable passage into the last eight of the tournament.
The victory also guaranteed Indian representation in the men's singles quarterfinals after the all-Indian Round of 16 clash.
In the women's singles Round of 16, Mani Nithya Shree defeated Australia's Jee Min Hyung 4-2 to progress to the quarterfinals.
Facing a determined challenge from the Australian, Mani maintained her composure across the six-game contest before sealing the victory to move into the final eight.
The result extended India's strong run in the women's singles competition, with Mani keeping herself in contention for a place on the podium.
The victories by Manush Shah and Mani Nithya Shree marked another productive day for India at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026. While Manush advanced with a dominant straight-games win, Mani showcased resilience to overcome a tough opponent and secure her quarterfinal berth.
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