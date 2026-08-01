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Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: Manush Shah, Mani Nithya Shree storm into singles quarterfinals

India's Manush Shah and Mani Nithya Shree advanced to the quarterfinals of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2027 after winning their respective Round of 16 matches. Manush defeated compatriot Jash Amit Modi 4-0 in the men's singles, while Mani overcame Australia's Jee Min Hyung 4-2 in the women's singles to keep India's medal hopes alive.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 04:43 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: Manush Shah, Mani Nithya Shree storm into singles quarterfinals
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: Manush Shah, Mani Nithya Shree storm into singles quarterfinals
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