/Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: Rekha Gupta, Ashish Sood grace opening ceremony in Delhi | Watch

Addressing the gathering, Rekha Gupta welcomed the players and delegates from across the world, saying, "Today, here in Delhi, the capital of India, we have all gathered for the inaugural ceremony of the Delhi Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship. I extend a very warm welcome to all our honoured guests. Most of all, a heartfelt welcome to all the sports personalities and players who have come to Delhi, India, from every corner of the world, representing 25 countries."