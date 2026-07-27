/Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: Rekha Gupta, Ashish Sood grace opening ceremony in Delhi | Watch

The Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships returned after a seven-year hiatus on Monday, with India hosting the prestigious tournament in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood attended the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 at the Thyagaraj Stadium in the national capital.
Addressing the gathering, Rekha Gupta welcomed the players and delegates from across the world, saying, "Today, here in Delhi, the capital of India, we have all gathered for the inaugural ceremony of the Delhi Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship. I extend a very warm welcome to all our honoured guests. Most of all, a heartfelt welcome to all the sports personalities and players who have come to Delhi, India, from every corner of the world, representing 25 countries."
Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood arrive at the opening ceremony of the Delhi Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships pic.twitter.com/sWlGl1UHCx— IANS (@ians_india) July 27, 2026
The tournament is being held from July 27 to August 2, with more than 25 countries expected to participate in the week-long event.
Delhi is all set to welcome the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026!— Ashish Sood (@ashishsood_bjp) July 26, 2026
The championship will bring together some of the finest table tennis players from across the Commonwealth, celebrating excellence, sportsmanship, and international friendship.
Inspired by the vision… pic.twitter.com/322OT8rbpe
India enter the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 as the defending champions after producing a historic performance in the previous edition in Cuttack in 2019.
The Indian team won all seven gold medals on offer at the 2019 championships, becoming only the third nation in the history of the competition to complete a clean sweep.
England had previously achieved the feat in the first three editions in 1971, 1973 and 1975, while Hong Kong China also completed a clean sweep in 1983.
With the tournament returning to India after seven years, the hosts will now aim to repeat their dominant performance on home soil.
India have named a strong squad for the 2026 edition, with four Olympians included in the contingent. Sreeja Akula, G Sathiyan, Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai will lead India’s challenge in the tournament.
Harmeet Desai will return as the defending men’s singles champion, while Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah will also be among the key players in the Indian squad. Manush Shah is currently ranked World No. 2 in men’s doubles alongside Manav Thakkar. In men’s singles, Manav Thakkar is ranked 38th in the world, while Manush Shah is ranked 40th.
One of the major talking points ahead of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 is the absence of Manika Batra from India’s squad.
Batra, who has won four gold medals at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships and remains India’s highest-ranked women’s singles player, has not been selected for the tournament.
However, six members of India’s historic 2019 title-winning squad have retained their places. Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sreeja Akula and Sutirtha Mukherjee will all feature in the Indian contingent.
India will face competition from several strong teams during the tournament.
England’s squad includes experienced players such as Sam Walker, Tin-Tin Ho and Maria Tsaptsinos, while Australia will be led by Olympians Nicholas Lum and Minhyung Jee.
The tournament will feature seven medal events:
Men’s Team
Women’s Team
Men’s Singles
Women’s Singles
Men’s Doubles
Women’s Doubles
Mixed Doubles
Men’s Team: Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Payas Jain
Women’s Team: Syndrela Das, Sreeja Akula, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Swastika Ghosh
Fans in India can watch the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 live on the Freedom Global Sports Network Pro YouTube channel.
There will be no live television broadcast of the tournament in India.
With the championships returning after a seven-year break and India aiming to defend the historic clean sweep achieved in 2019, the New Delhi edition will be closely watched as the hosts look to continue their dominance in Commonwealth table tennis.
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