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Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: Rekha Gupta, Ashish Sood grace opening ceremony in Delhi | Watch

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood attended the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026. The tournament is being held at Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi from July 27 to August 2.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 12:04 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 12:10 PM IST
Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: Rekha Gupta, Ashish Sood grace opening ceremony in Delhi | Watch
Image Credit: Screengrab

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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