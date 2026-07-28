Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India men, women begin campaign with commanding 3-0 wins

Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India men, women begin campaign with commanding 3-0 wins

India's men's and women's teams kicked off their Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships campaign with dominant 3-0 victories over Zimbabwe and Maldives respectively in New Delhi. Meanwhile, top seeds Singapore survived a major scare, edging Sri Lanka 3-2 in the women's competition.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 09:51 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 09:52 AM IST
Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India men, women begin campaign with commanding 3-0 wins
Image Credit: X/ CMO Delhi

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Jr NTR suffers shoulder injury, advised 6 to 8 weeks rest
Jr NTR7 min ago
2
Weekly Vastu Tips9 min ago
3
Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 202610 min ago
4
jamia admission 202614 min ago
5
Amarnath Yatra18 min ago