/Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India men, women begin campaign with commanding 3-0 wins

The hosts made a dominant start in New Delhi as both teams secured straight-game victories in their opening league ties, while Singapore survived a major scare against Sri Lanka.
Top seeds India enjoyed a flawless start to their campaign at the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships, with both the men's and women's teams registering convincing 3-0 victories in their opening league matches at the Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.
The Indian men blanked Zimbabwe in Group A before the women produced an equally dominant display against Maldives, underlining their title credentials on the opening day of the tournament.
The top-seeded Indian men's team needed little time to stamp its authority, sweeping Zimbabwe 3-0 in its Group A opener.
Commonwealth Games medallist Manav Thakkar set the tone with a commanding 11-3, 11-2, 11-6 victory over Taenda Mumvuma. Veteran Harmeet Desai then doubled India's advantage by defeating Tapiwa Musarurwa 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 in another one-sided contest.
Youngster Payas Jain completed the clean sweep, overcoming Vikram Singh 11-3, 11-3, 11-8 to seal an emphatic opening win for the hosts.
In the other Group A fixture, Malaysia also began its campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Wales.
India's women's team mirrored the men's performance, brushing aside Maldives 3-0 in Group B without dropping a single game.
Sutirtha Mukherjee gave India the perfect start, defeating Fathimath Dheema Ali 11-4, 11-2, 11-5. Yashaswini Ghorpade maintained the momentum with an 11-2, 11-5, 11-7 victory over Aishath Rafa Nazim.
Swastika Ghosh then wrapped up the tie in style, beating Mishka Mohamed Ibrahim 11-3, 11-5, 11-2 as India completed another comprehensive victory.
The biggest talking point of the opening day came in the women's Group A, where top seeds Singapore were stretched to a dramatic 3-2 win by an inspired Sri Lankan side.
Janelle Rui En put Singapore ahead before Tamadi K. Alagiyawadu levelled the tie by defeating Eudora Eng Kee in a five-game thriller. Zi Sian Chong restored Singapore's lead with a straight-games victory over Yoshini Vidarst, but Sri Lanka fought back again as Swarna Sri Bandara overwhelmed Eudora Eng to make it 2-2.
With the tie hanging in the balance, Janelle Rui En produced another composed display, defeating Tamadi K. Alagiyawadu 11-8, 11-5, 11-6 to help Singapore escape an early upset.
Elsewhere in the men's competition, Australia and Namibia received 3-0 walkovers against Jamaica and South Africa respectively in Group B. England defeated Cyprus 3-0, while New Zealand recorded an identical victory over the Falkland Islands in Group C. Canada eased past Scotland 3-0, and Singapore defeated Northern Ireland by the same scoreline in Group D.
In the women's draw, Northern Ireland edged South Africa 3-2 in Group B. Australia and England registered 3-0 victories over Bangladesh and Cyprus respectively in Group C, while Canada received a walkover against Botswana and Malaysia beat Scotland 3-0 in Group D.
Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the championships in the presence of players, officials and dignitaries. The opening ceremony featured the traditional march-past of participating teams, followed by a cultural programme organised by the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation.
With the opening round completed, India laid down an early marker in both the men's and women's events, while Singapore's narrow escape highlighted the competitive nature of the championship.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.