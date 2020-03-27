Coronavirus COVID-19: Diamond League postpones three events due to take place in May

The Diamond League has announced the postponement of three athletics meetings which were scheduled to take place in May this year due to a deadly coronavirus pandemic that continues to spread all over the world.

After the early-season events in Qatar and China were suspended last week, the Diamond League decided to postpone its upcoming three events in Stockholm (May 24), Naples/Rome (May 28) and Rabat (May 31).

"The decision was made in close consultation with all the relevant parties. The dynamic global spread of the COVID-19 disease, the travel restrictions expected to be in force for some time and above all concerns over athlete safety have made it impossible to stage the competitions as planned," the official statement said.

Meanwhile, the league further confirmed that an alternative calender for the 2020 season will be revealed in due course.

"The meeting organisers, the Wanda Diamond League and World Athletics remain committed to delivering a structured extensive season in 2020. The aim is to ensure that athletes can compete at the highest possible level this year, and that fans will be able to see their favourite stars in action, whenever the global health situation allows," the statement added.

The virus outbreak was first reported in December 2019 from Wuhan city of China. It has so far claimed the lives of more than 23,700 people and has affected more than 5,25,000 persons globally.