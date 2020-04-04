Coronavirus: Hockey India's total contribution to Prime Minister's CARES Fund rises to Rs 1 crore

As India continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Hockey Indian has announced a further donation of Rs 75 lakh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's CARES Fund, thus taking their overall contribution to Rs 1 crore.

"In a big step towards helping India's fight against Covid-19 Pandemic, Hockey India today announced an additional Rs 75.00 lakh towards the PM Cares Fund," the Hockey India said in an official statement.

On Wednesday, the Hockey India had announced that it is donating an amount of Rs 25 lakh towards the coronavirus relief fund.

"On April 1, Hockey India had announced the contribution of Rs 25.00 lakhs towards the cause, however, the Hockey India Executive Board took a unanimous decision to grow the contribution to a total of Rs 1.00 crore/Rs. 100.00 Lac equivalent to over USD 130,000 towards the PM Cares Fund," the statement said.

Reflecting on the contribution, Hockey India president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said that it is the time for everyone to step up and come together to support the government in this difficult time.

"In the wake of this crisis, it is the need-of-the-hour to step up and come together to stand with the Government of India who are doing everything they can to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Over the years, we have received tremendous support from the people of this country who have kept us motivated through various challenges. This is the time to give back to the people of India in whatever we can," he said.

India is currently observing a 21-day lockdown as per the orders by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to combat the threat of coronavirus.