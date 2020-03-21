Coronavirus COVID-19: PV Sindhu, Hima Das, Sania Mirza join WHO's Safe Hands Challenge, watch videos

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently initiated the Safe Hands Challenge on social media in a bid to raise awareness regarding the importance of hygiene and clean hands to fight the novel coronavirus that has shaken the world this year.

Many celebrities have taken up the challenge in order to influence the people all over the world to follow this safety measures in order to fight COVID-19.

This challenge requires a person to wash his or her hands with soap or alcohol-based sanitiser and post the video of the same on social media while also nominating three others to take up the challenge.

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, Indian sprinter Hima Das and tennis ace Sania Mirza among others have now joined the bandwagon of people taking up this challenge and stressing on the importance of personal hygiene in the current times.

Posting a video of herself washing hands with a soap on her official Twitter handle, Sindhu wrote that we all could slow the spread of the coronavirus by following this step.

She also tagged Sania Mirza, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to take up this challege.

"Thank you Ms @KatherineHadda for the challenge. Definitely we all can help slow the spread of #COVID2019 I now challenge @KirenRijiju @imVkohli @MirzaSania Make sure everyone wash yours hands properly #SafeHandsChallenge @WHO,"she wrote.

Hima Das, on the other hand, too posted a video of herself washing hands and asked everyone to come together and spread awareness by following this practice.

Wash your hands properly and regularly wherever you are. Lets come together and spread awareness. I challenge @KirenRijiju sir @akshaykumar sir @iTIGERSHROFF @sachin_rt sir @MirzaSania @MangteC@imranirampal for #HandwashChallenge #SafeHandsChallenge," she tweeted

Besides them, there are many other sports celebrities who took up the challenge. Let us take a look at them:

Thank you @Pvsindhu1, @HimaDas8 for nominating me for this challenge at this very important and difficult time for the world..hope this helps in raising awareness of how important handwashing is, specially now.. I nominate @TheFarahKhan @rohanbopanna @hardikpandya7 @azharflicks https://t.co/hJGS6lOpGe pic.twitter.com/U4Mhpp7VLQ — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 19, 2020

I accept your #safeHandsChallenge @smritiirani Ma’am & @imranirampal

Washing your hands is easy, and it’s one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of Corona Virus

Stay safe and be Happy I further nominate @sonalgoelias @eyehinakhan @BajrangPunia pic.twitter.com/NiQxhi1G2Y — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) March 19, 2020

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently declared the coronavirus outbreak as a 'pandemic', prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in December 2019 from Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of more than 11,000 people and has affected more than 2,75,000 persons globally. It has affected more than 250 people in India and claimed the lives of four in the country.