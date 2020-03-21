हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Coronavirus COVID-19: PV Sindhu, Hima Das, Sania Mirza join WHO's Safe Hands Challenge, watch videos

Coronavirus has affected more than 250 people in India and claimed the lives of four in the country.

Coronavirus COVID-19: PV Sindhu, Hima Das, Sania Mirza join WHO&#039;s Safe Hands Challenge, watch videos

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently initiated the Safe Hands Challenge on social media in a bid to raise awareness regarding the importance of hygiene and clean hands to fight the novel coronavirus that has shaken the world this year.

Many celebrities have taken up the challenge in order to influence the people all over the world to follow this safety measures in order to fight COVID-19.

This challenge requires a person to wash his or her hands with soap or alcohol-based sanitiser and post the video of the same on social media while also nominating three others to take up the challenge.

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, Indian sprinter Hima Das and tennis ace Sania Mirza among others have now joined the bandwagon of people taking up this challenge and stressing on the importance of personal hygiene in the current times.

Posting a video of herself washing hands with a soap on her official Twitter handle, Sindhu wrote that we all could slow the spread of the coronavirus by following this step. 

She also tagged Sania Mirza, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to take up this challege.

"Thank you Ms @KatherineHadda for the challenge. Definitely we all can help slow the spread of #COVID2019 I now challenge @KirenRijiju @imVkohli @MirzaSania Make sure everyone  wash yours hands properly #SafeHandsChallenge @WHO,"she wrote. 

Hima Das, on the other hand, too posted a video of herself washing hands and asked everyone to come together and spread awareness by following this practice. 

Wash your hands properly and regularly wherever you are. Lets come together and spread awareness. I challenge @KirenRijiju sir @akshaykumar sir @iTIGERSHROFF @sachin_rt sir @MirzaSania @MangteC@imranirampal for #HandwashChallenge #SafeHandsChallenge," she tweeted

Besides them, there are many other sports celebrities who took up the challenge. Let us take a look at them:

 

 

 

 

 

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently declared the coronavirus outbreak as a 'pandemic', prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus 

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in December 2019 from Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of more than 11,000 people and has affected more than 2,75,000 persons globally. It has affected more than 250 people in India and claimed the lives of four in the country.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19PV SindhuSania MirzaHima Das
Next
Story

Coronavirus COVID-19: USA Swimming calls for Tokyo Games postponement

Must Watch

PT10M34S

Yogi government's big decision to prevent corona, Daily wage workers to get Rs. 1,000 per day