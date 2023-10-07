IND vs AUS: Marcus Stoinis Fit To Play Against India? Pat Cummins Says THIS

As the Australian cricket team gets ready to lock horns with Team India in their first game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Chepauk Stadium, captain Pat Cummins emphasized about the team's preparation and mentality ahead of the mega clash. The big question is the availability of all-rounder Marcus Stoinis who holds a key role in bringing balance to his team with his abilities.

When asked about if Marcus Stoinis available for the game against India, Cummins replied,"We'll announce a team tomorrow at the toss. Stoinis, yeah, still touch and go. He's going to have a run out this afternoon, but probably up against it, he's got to jump through a few hoops. So, yeah, we'll see." (Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Invite Pakistan Cricketers For House Party?)

For every captain in this tournament leading his team, the mission is clear - win the trophy. The story of almost every skipper is almost the same, they saw a World Cup when they were a child and there you go, the dream journey begins. It is similar for Pat Cummins.World Cup memories - are there any that stand out for you?

"Yeah, I mean ‘99, I didn't watch it live, but seeing those replays over and over again of the run out against South Africa, them standing on the Lords changing room balcony. 2003 I remember watching a little bit of Andrew Symonds, remember he had a great game and watched that one. And then 2011 was just as I started playing for Australia, so I saw a little bit of that, but I mean 2015 I still say is basically my career highlight. I didn't play in the final, I played a couple of games, but being part of that was just something special."

When asked about the intensity he is expecting from the crowd of the home team Cummins replied,"Yeah, I think there's a couple of obvious ones. The home crowd's going to be noisy and very one-sided, which is nothing new, and it's great. Also, they've played a lot of cricket in these conditions, so it's always tough playing against someone on their home grounds, but with that also comes pressure. There's a billion fans that are going to be watching closely, cheering them on. Yes, there we go."

Australia Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill.