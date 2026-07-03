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Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down in tears wearing Diogo Jota's No. 21 shirt after Portugal win vs Croatia

Following a thrilling 2-1 victory over Croatia on Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly overcome with emotion as the Portuguese national squad paid a moving tribute to their former teammate Diogo Jota. 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 07:51 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 08:01 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down in tears wearing Diogo Jota's No. 21 shirt after Portugal win vs Croatia
Image Credit: Credits - X (Fabrizio Romano)

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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