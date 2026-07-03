Following a thrilling 2-1 victory over Croatia on Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly overcome with emotion as the Portuguese national squad paid a moving tribute to their former teammate Diogo Jota. On the exact one-year anniversary of Jota’s tragic passing, Ronaldo donned the late forward's number 21 jersey and exited the pitch in tears, steering a heartfelt commemoration by the entire team after they secured their spot in the Round of 16.
The pre-match ceremonies commenced with Jota’s photograph displayed on the stadium's large screens during the presentation of the national anthems in Toronto. Throughout this World Cup campaign, the team has consistently worn commemorative wristbands, and Jota's parents were present as special guests during Portugal's inaugural tournament fixture against DR Congo.
One Year Since Diogo Jota's Tragic Death
This emotional tribute took place precisely one year after the devastating automobile accident in Spain on July 3, 2025, which claimed the lives of the 28-year-old Liverpool attacker and his 25-year-old younger brother, Andre Silva. The fatal incident occurred just 11 days following Jota's marriage to his longtime partner, Rute Cardoso, while the brothers were traveling toward the Spanish city of Santander to board a ferry back to the United Kingdom.
Before his untimely passing, Jota had firmly established himself as an essential component of the national team's frontline, netting 14 goals over the course of 49 international appearances. A month prior to the tragedy, he celebrated Portugal's UEFA Nations League victory over Spain by sharing a message on social media:
"With you by our side, everything is possible. Thank you, Portugal!"
o cristiano ronaldo com a camisa do diogo jota— Tiago ⓟ (@tiagosepz) July 3, 2026
pic.twitter.com/MPpx5GtVPT
Diogo Jota's Rise from Humble Beginnings to Liverpool Star
Jota's professional trajectory stood out as an inspirational success story. Rather than advancing through the traditional elite youth systems of Sporting, Benfica, or Porto, he carved out a unique career path beginning at Gondomar and Pacos de Ferreira before earning prominent stints at Porto, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Liverpool.
Portugal Complete Stunning Comeback Against Croatia
The match itself provided immense drama on the pitch before transitioning into an evening of collective mourning and remembrance. Croatia claimed an initial advantage in the 53rd minute when Ivan Perisic struck the opening goal. Portugal managed to equalize in the 68th minute after a video assistant referee review resulted in a penalty, which Ronaldo confidently converted.
As the contest appeared destined for extra time, substitute Goncalo Ramos successfully directed a cross from Rafael Leao into the net during the fourth minute of injury time to put Portugal ahead. Croatia initially believed they had equalized moments later via a strike from Josko Gvardiol, but a subsequent VAR review disallowed the goal due to an offside position.
Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Emotional Post-Match Tribute
Following the final whistle, the Portuguese players held Jota's number 21 shirt aloft in front of the traveling fans to honor his memory. With this emotional victory completed, Roberto Martinez's squad is now scheduled to face Spain in a highly anticipated Round of 16 match at Dallas Stadium on Monday.
Dedicates his Man of the match to Jota
Cristiano Ronaldo: “The MOTM award is for Diogo Jota, he inspires all of us. We wish he was here with us”
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