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Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on fake wedding buzz as thousands gather in Madeira

Cristiano Ronaldo found himself at the centre of wedding rumours after thousands of fans gathered outside Funchal Cathedral believing he was marrying Georgina Rodriguez. The Portugal star later mocked the confusion with laughing emojis after it emerged that the wedding was for another couple.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 10:42 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 10:45 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on fake wedding buzz as thousands gather in Madeira
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on fake wedding buzz as thousands gather in Madeira
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