/Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on fake wedding buzz as thousands gather in Madeira

Cristiano Ronaldo wedding rumours created chaos in Madeira, Portugal as thousands of fans gathered outside Funchal Cathedral, believing the Portugal star was set to marry Georgina Rodriguez. The footballer later mocked the confusion with laughing emojis after it emerged that the wedding belonged to another couple.
The 41-year-old found himself at the centre of an unexpected wedding drama in his hometown of Funchal, Madeira, despite not being anywhere near the ceremony.
Thousands of fans reportedly gathered outside Funchal Cathedral on Saturday after rumours spread that Ronaldo and his fiancée Georgina Rodriguez were set to get married at the historic venue. The excitement intensified when a Rolls-Royce carrying a bride arrived outside the cathedral.
However, the crowd soon realised that the bride was not Georgina and that Ronaldo was not the groom.
The arrival of the luxury car triggered a huge reaction from the crowd, with several fans raising their phones in anticipation of seeing Georgina. Many had reportedly believed that Ronaldo and Georgina had chosen the cathedral for a private wedding ceremony.
The actual couple, Fabio Ramos and Fatima Nicole Cunha Teixeira, are from Madeira but live in France. Their wedding unexpectedly turned into a major spectacle as fans surrounded the venue believing that they were about to witness Ronaldo's marriage.
Over 2,000 Cristiano Ronaldo fans gathered outside Madeira Cathedral, mistakenly thinking they had arrived at his wedding, but instead found a Portuguese couple, Fabio Ramos and Fatima Nicole Cunha Teixeira, getting married. The fans even surrounded the bride's Rolls-Royce pic.twitter.com/Yu0QS9zUFO— Gracias leo zeus (@Beecroft_) August 9, 2026
One guest described the situation as "crazy", while reports said the bride had been upset and worried that the commotion could affect her wedding day.
The parish priest at Funchal Cathedral, Marcos Goncalves, also confirmed that Ronaldo was not booked to get married at the venue.
The cathedral later addressed the confusion on Facebook, congratulating the actual couple and explaining that the presence of journalists and tourists had caused significant confusion outside the church.
Ronaldo himself appeared to see the funny side of the situation. He reacted to a post by Jornal da Madeira about the incident with laughing emojis.
Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro also pushed back against the wedding rumours, questioning why people believed the footballer was getting married when he had not made any such announcement.
Ronaldo and Georgina have been engaged since last year, with the Portugal star previously indicating that they would get married after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, the reports surrounding the Funchal Cathedral ceremony were not about them.
While wedding rumours created headlines in Madeira, Ronaldo is also yet to return to Al Nassr following the World Cup. According to the information provided, Al Nassr's coaching staff, led by Ange Postecoglou, have given Ronaldo additional time off before he returns to the club.
Ronaldo captained Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the team were eliminated by eventual champions Spain. He could also miss Al Nassr's Saudi Pro League opener against Al Fateh and the King's Cup clash against Al-Dariyah, with a possible return against Al-Riyadh on August 21.
However, an official update regarding Ronaldo's return has not yet been announced.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.