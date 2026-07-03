Portugal defeated Croatia by 2-1 thanks to a penalty goal by Cristiano Ronaldo advancing into next stage i.e. Round of 16, but before the game Ronaldo fans met with a shocker when his retirement news was dropped like a bullet by his sister. According to recent statements from Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, the legendary forward may soon be ending his professional football career. Speaking on the Portuguese media outlet Sport TV, Aveiro advised supporters to treasure every remaining moment of his appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, noting that she believes this tournament represents his ultimate competitive campaign. She indicated that her information originates from a trusted individual close to the situation.