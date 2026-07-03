Portugal defeated Croatia by 2-1 thanks to a penalty goal by Cristiano Ronaldo advancing into next stage i.e. Round of 16, but before the game Ronaldo fans met with a shocker when his retirement news was dropped like a bullet by his sister. According to recent statements from Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, the legendary forward may soon be ending his professional football career. Speaking on the Portuguese media outlet Sport TV, Aveiro advised supporters to treasure every remaining moment of his appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, noting that she believes this tournament represents his ultimate competitive campaign. She indicated that her information originates from a trusted individual close to the situation.
"I believe it's not today that they'll say goodbye, but it's coming soon," Aveiro stated, while encouraging the public to appreciate his final international stretch. She further emphasized the immense challenge of replacing a player who has netted 200 goals for the national team.
“So enjoy it a lot because it will be difficult to find someone after 200 goals. I’m talking about the Portuguese national team,” she remarked.
Será? #sporttvportugal #fifaworldcup pic.twitter.com/NerDryRUXd— sport tv (@sporttvportugal) July 2, 2026
Ronaldo Breaks silence
"I don't make reckless decisions”. “I will decide after the tournament, not now," he said after the game
A Historic but Highly Debated World Cup Campaign
At 41 years old, Ronaldo is currently participating in his sixth World Cup tournament this summer, achieving a historic milestone shared exclusively with rival Lionel Messi. While he has secured his place in football history as the solitary player to find the back of the net across six separate World Cups, his recent on-field contributions have drawn significant scrutiny from global football analysts and fans alike. Despite the growing criticism, national team manager Roberto Martinez has consistently chosen the five-time Ballon d'Or recipient for the starting lineup in every fixture.
Ronaldo had previously voiced an ambition to play long enough to accumulate 1,000 career goals, a milestone that would imply his career continuing past the current summer season. Nevertheless, the recent public comments from Aveiro indicate his retirement could materialize much earlier than previously projected. At the domestic level, Ronaldo remains under contract with his club Al Nassr until the year 2027, and there are no current indicators regarding a potential contract extension. Formal validation regarding whether the 2026 FIFA World Cup will serve as his final international appearance has not yet been announced.
Tactical Overview: Portugal vs Croatia
During Portugal's encounter with Croatia, Cristiano Ronaldo produced a memorable yet highly debated performance. The veteran forward managed to secure his first career goal in a World Cup knockout stage, though his overall contribution simultaneously exposed the tactical constraints that currently affect his style of play. Ronaldo found it difficult to impact the flow of open play during the initial 45 minutes of the match, accumulating a mere 17 touches across the entire first half. A free kick attempt in the 26th minute failed to test the opposing goalkeeper, striking the Croatian defensive wall instead.
Croatia opened the scoring in the 53rd minute courtesy of a goal by Ivan Perisic. Ronaldo responded shortly after by converting a clever shot to momentarily equalize, but the goal was swiftly overturned by VAR due to an offside infringement.
Portugal secured a vital penalty opportunity in the 68th minute. Ronaldo stepped up to take the spot-kick, confidently driving the ball straight down the center of the net. This strike marked his 11th overall goal in World Cup history, pushing him into the all-time top 10 scorers list and representing his inaugural goal in a World Cup knockout round. Manager Roberto Martinez executed a decisive tactical substitution in the 80th minute, withdrawing Ronaldo in favor of Goncalo Ramos to introduce fresh pressing intensity to the pitch. Although Ronaldo exchanged a handshake with his manager, he appeared visibly dissatisfied with the substitution.
Ronaldo concluded the match with one goal, zero assists, and a single shot on target. Over his 81 minutes on the pitch, he was flagged offside once, ultimately receiving an overall match rating of 6.33 according to data from The Athletic.
Ultimately, the tactical adjustment by Martinez proved highly successful. Ramos scored the decisive winning goal for Portugal in the 94th minute, capping off a comeback victory against Croatia with a final score of 2-1. Following this result, Portugal is scheduled to compete against Spain in the Round of 16 on July 7 at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time.
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