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Cristiano Ronaldo confirms marriage to Georgina Rodriguez in heartwarming Instagram post

On his official Instagram handle, Cristiano posted a picture of him and Georgina holding each other's hands and wearing their rings.
The caption of the post said, "C(heart emoji)G".

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 07:04 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 07:04 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo confirms marriage to Georgina Rodriguez in heartwarming Instagram post
Image Credit: CREDITS - ANI

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Cristiano Ronaldo confirms marriage to Georgina Rodriguez in heartwarming Instagram post
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