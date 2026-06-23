/Cristiano Ronaldo creates history, becomes 1st player to score at six different FIFA World Cups

Cristiano Ronaldo has written another immortal chapter in football history by becoming the first player to score a goal in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments. The 41-year-old Ronaldo achieved the huge milestone during Portugal's Group K match against Uzbekistan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, June 23.
The historic moment arrived just six minutes into the match. Meeting a crossing pass in the box, Ronaldo buried a first-time finish into the back of the net to put Portugal 1-0 ahead and secure a record that may stand for generations.
The Portuguese superstar doubled down on his historic night in the 39th minute, latching onto a Bruno Fernandes pass to slot home his second of the game, helping guide Portugal to a dominant first-half display.
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Ronaldo’s goalscoring journey on the world's grandest stage spans exactly two decades. By hitting the back of the net in North America, he has now found the target in every single World Cup tournament he has contested:
2006 (Germany): 1 Goal (World Cup debut vs. Iran)
2010 (South Africa): 1 Goal
2014 (Brazil): 1 Goal
2018 (Russia): 4 Goals (including a memorable hat-trick vs. Spain)
2022 (Qatar): 1 Goal
2026 (USA, Mexico & Canada): 2 Goals (Ongoing)
While both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi entered this tournament as the only men to feature in six different World Cups, Ronaldo now stands entirely alone as the sole player to score in six.
Messi, who remains the tournament's all-time top scorer, missed out on the scoresheet during the 2010 edition in South Africa.
The record-breaking performance from Ronaldo serves as a emphatic response to recent scrutiny. Ronaldo faced heavy criticism from pundits and fans alike following a quiet outing in Portugal’s opening Group K match, which ended in a frustrating 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo.
With his brace on Tuesday, Ronaldo has brought his total career World Cup goal tally to 10.
At 41 years old, the Al-Nassr striker also cements his place as the second-oldest goalscorer in World Cup history, trailing only Cameroon legend Roger Milla, who scored at the age of 42 during the 1994 World Cup.
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