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Cristiano Ronaldo creates history, becomes 1st player to score at six different FIFA World Cups

Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring journey on the world's grandest stage spans exactly two decades. By hitting the back of the net in North America, he has now found the target in every single World Cup tournament he has contested.
 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 12:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 12:04 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo creates history, becomes 1st player to score at six different FIFA World Cups
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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